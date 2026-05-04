Bengal Election Results Live: TMC Vs BJP D-Day Today As Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Monday, May 4, marks a crucial day for politics in West Bengal and Assam as the fate of various political parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Congress, will be revealed in West Bengal and Assam with the counting of votes.

West Bengal Elections 2026 witnessed an intense face-off during the campaigning between the ruling TMC, trying to retain power for a fourth term, and the BJP, pushing hard to script history by expanding its footprint in the state where it had never formed a government.

Assam Election Results 2026: The competition is between the ruling BJP and the Congress, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma centring the party's campaign around illegal immigration.

Besides West Bengal and Assam, votes will also be counted simultaneously for assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. Follow live updates here.

Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live News Updates

The West Bengal election results are being closely watched, more so after exit polls predicted an edge for the BJP, with 5 of 7 pollsters forecasting a big win for the saffron party.

According to Matrize, the BJP could win 146-161 seats of the total 294 assembly seats, while the TMC's number could hover between 125 and 140. Meanwhile, Chanakya Strategies' exit poll projected a seat range of 150-160 for the BJP and 130-140 for the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

However, Peoples Pulse has predicted a big win for the TMC with 178-189 seats while the BJP could be limited between 95-110 seats, way behind the majority mark.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has, however, rejected the projections and asserted that her party would win more than 226 seats. She also alleged that the exit poll projections were aired at the "instructions of the BJP" to demoralise TMC workers. The TMC chief is facing a challenge from the Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from the Bhabanipur seat.

Voting in West Bengal took place in two phases - April 23 and April 29, with record voter turnout both times. The polling percentage in the second phase was recorded at 89.99, surpassing the numbers from the first phase, which stood at 89.93 per cent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the high turnout, saying the voting was taking place in a "fearless environment", unlike what had been the situation over the past six to seven decades.

Assam Assembly Election results 2026 Live News Updates

Most of the pollsters have predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Assam with a projected seat range between 87 and 99 in the 126-seat assembly. The Congress is predicted to finish second with 21-32 seats.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed confidence that the BJP is set to form the government in the state. He said the party’s prospects are "100 per cent confirmed".

The state recorded its highest-ever voter turnout this time at 85.38 per cent, surpassing the previous record of 84.67 per cent registered in 2016, according to the Election Commission of India.

Provisional figures also showed strong female participation, with women voters recording a turnout of 85.96 per cent compared to 84.80 per cent among male voters. Turnout among third-gender voters stood at 36.84 per cent, reflecting broad-based electoral participation across categories. Voting in Assam took place on March 16 across the state in a single phase.

ABP Live English: Who Will Win In Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam? Check Our Live Counting Coverage From 6 AM On May 4