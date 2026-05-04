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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionWATCH: BJP Celebrates ‘Sindoor Khela’ In Baharampur As Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Trails

WATCH: BJP Celebrates ‘Sindoor Khela’ In Baharampur As Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Trails

West Bengal Election Results: BJP’s Subrata Maitra leads in Baharampur as Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury trails, signalling a major shift in West Bengal polls.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 May 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Baharampur sees early BJP lead over Congress veteran.
  • Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury trails in his traditional stronghold.
  • Multi-cornered contest includes TMC and independent candidates.
  • BJP gains momentum statewide, challenging TMC's dominance.

West Bengal Election Results: Celebrations broke out among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Baharampur, with drums and colours marking early leads for party candidate Subrata Maitra, also known as Kanchan. The constituency, long associated with Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

As counting continues on May 4, early trends indicate that Chowdhury is trailing in his stronghold, signalling a potentially significant political shift in the region.

BJP Gains Momentum In Key Contest

Subrata Maitra has taken an early lead over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, reflecting the BJP’s growing presence in a constituency traditionally dominated by the Congress. The development has energised BJP supporters, who have taken to the streets in celebration as trends unfolded.

Chowdhury, known for his sharp criticism of the BJP, now faces a challenging electoral battle. Some of his earlier remarks on the need for secure elections in West Bengal have been highlighted by BJP supporters as aligning with their narrative on law and order.


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Tight Multi-Cornered Contest In Baharampur

Apart from the BJP and Congress, several other candidates are in the fray, making Baharampur a multi-cornered contest. Early figures show candidates from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and independents trailing significantly behind the leading contenders.

The spread of votes across multiple candidates has added complexity to the contest, though the primary fight remains between the BJP and Congress in this constituency.

TMC Faces Pressure As BJP Pushes Forward

Statewide trends suggest that the TMC is encountering resistance in several regions, with early numbers indicating a tighter contest than expected. The BJP, on the other hand, appears to be making notable gains, hinting at a possible reshaping of West Bengal’s political landscape.

While these are early trends and final results are yet to be declared, the developments in Baharampur are being closely watched as an indicator of broader shifts in voter sentiment.

High Stakes For Congress Veteran

For Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Baharampur contest carries both symbolic and political importance. A loss here would mark a major setback in a constituency he has long represented and could have wider implications for the Congress in the state.

As counting progresses, all eyes remain on whether the BJP can maintain its lead or if the Congress can stage a comeback in one of West Bengal’s most closely followed electoral battles.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading in the Baharampur constituency according to early trends?

According to early trends, BJP candidate Subrata Maitra is leading in the Baharampur constituency. This suggests a potential shift from the traditional Congress dominance.

What does the early trend in Baharampur signify for Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury?

Early trends show Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury trailing in his stronghold of Baharampur. This signals a potentially significant political shift in the region for the veteran Congress leader.

Is Baharampur a straight fight between the BJP and Congress?

No, Baharampur is a multi-cornered contest with candidates from TMC and independents also in the fray. However, the primary competition appears to be between the BJP and Congress.

What are the broader implications of the Baharampur results?

The developments in Baharampur are being closely watched as an indicator of broader shifts in voter sentiment across West Bengal. The BJP's momentum and the TMC facing pressure statewide suggest a possible reshaping of the political landscape.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026 Baharampur Result 2026
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