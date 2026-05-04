WATCH: BJP Celebrates ‘Sindoor Khela’ In Baharampur As Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Trails

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Baharampur sees early BJP lead over Congress veteran.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury trails in his traditional stronghold.

Multi-cornered contest includes TMC and independent candidates.

BJP gains momentum statewide, challenging TMC's dominance.

West Bengal Election Results: Celebrations broke out among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Baharampur, with drums and colours marking early leads for party candidate Subrata Maitra, also known as Kanchan. The constituency, long associated with Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

As counting continues on May 4, early trends indicate that Chowdhury is trailing in his stronghold, signalling a potentially significant political shift in the region.

BJP Gains Momentum In Key Contest

Subrata Maitra has taken an early lead over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, reflecting the BJP’s growing presence in a constituency traditionally dominated by the Congress. The development has energised BJP supporters, who have taken to the streets in celebration as trends unfolded.

Chowdhury, known for his sharp criticism of the BJP, now faces a challenging electoral battle. Some of his earlier remarks on the need for secure elections in West Bengal have been highlighted by BJP supporters as aligning with their narrative on law and order.

VIDEO | West Bengal Election Results: BJP workers celebrate with drums, colours in Baharampur as its candidate takes lead over Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.#WestBengalPollResults2026 #Results2026WithPTI #AssemblyElectionResults2026



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/TC7a6SbGuR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 4, 2026



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Tight Multi-Cornered Contest In Baharampur

Apart from the BJP and Congress, several other candidates are in the fray, making Baharampur a multi-cornered contest. Early figures show candidates from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and independents trailing significantly behind the leading contenders.

The spread of votes across multiple candidates has added complexity to the contest, though the primary fight remains between the BJP and Congress in this constituency.

TMC Faces Pressure As BJP Pushes Forward

Statewide trends suggest that the TMC is encountering resistance in several regions, with early numbers indicating a tighter contest than expected. The BJP, on the other hand, appears to be making notable gains, hinting at a possible reshaping of West Bengal’s political landscape.

While these are early trends and final results are yet to be declared, the developments in Baharampur are being closely watched as an indicator of broader shifts in voter sentiment.

High Stakes For Congress Veteran

For Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Baharampur contest carries both symbolic and political importance. A loss here would mark a major setback in a constituency he has long represented and could have wider implications for the Congress in the state.

As counting progresses, all eyes remain on whether the BJP can maintain its lead or if the Congress can stage a comeback in one of West Bengal’s most closely followed electoral battles.