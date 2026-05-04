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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionViolent Clash Erupts Between TMC, BJP Supporters In West Bardhaman After Saffron Wave Sweeps Bengal

Violent Clash Erupts Between TMC, BJP Supporters In West Bardhaman After Saffron Wave Sweeps Bengal

TMC and BJP supporters clashed in West Bardhaman's Asansol after BJP crossed the majority mark in West Bengal elections. Counting is underway.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 04 May 2026 01:27 PM (IST)

A huge clash erupted between TMC and BJP supporters in Asansol, West Bardhaman, amid the ongoing counting in West Bengal. Large number of chairs were vandalised in the clash, prompting the central forces to take action.

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate Commissioner Pranav Kumar said: "A political party camp was vandalised. The people responsible for the vandalism are being identified."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged past the halfway mark on Monday, leading in 185 Assembly seats, while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) trailed with 91 seats, according to Election Commission data.

With the majority mark of 148 in the 294-member Assembly crossed in early trends, the BJP appeared poised for a significant breakthrough in a state long dominated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The TMC, meanwhile, faced the challenge of narrowing the widening gap as counting progressed.

Early Trends Point To Shift

The early figures suggested a potentially transformative verdict following a fiercely contested election. Trends indicated a geographically divided mandate, with the BJP gaining ground in border areas, tribal belts and industrial regions, while the TMC maintained leads in parts of Kolkata and select rural pockets.

Counting for 293 Assembly seats began at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM votes. Polling in the Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas district was countermanded due to “severe electoral offences,” and fresh elections are scheduled later.

The election is widely viewed as a referendum on Banerjee’s bid for a fourth consecutive term against an assertive BJP aiming to build on its 2021 gains.

Key Battles: Bhabanipur, Nandigram

Despite the broader trend favouring the BJP, Banerjee was leading in her Bhabanipur constituency by 16,706 votes over BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari after five rounds of counting. The contest saw sharp swings through the morning, reflecting the volatility of early trends.

In Nandigram, another high-profile seat, Adhikari was ahead by over 3,135 votes against TMC’s Pabitra Kar after two rounds.

Before You Go

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Asansol TMC BJP Clash Live West Bardhaman Counting Center Violence West Bengal Election Violence 2026 Bengal Election Result 2026 News Today
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