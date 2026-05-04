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HomeEducationMultiple Schools In Shimla Evacuated After Bomb Threat; Nothing Suspicious Found

Multiple Schools In Shimla Evacuated After Bomb Threat; Nothing Suspicious Found

Shimla schools evacuated after bomb threat email. Police find nothing suspicious. Probe underway to trace source of threat mail.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 May 2026 01:21 PM (IST)

Shimla: Multiple schools in Shimla were evacuated on Monday after they received a bomb threat email, triggering panic among the school management, police said.

Several schools in Shimla received the email threatening to blow up the school buildings with explosives placed on their premises, they said.

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The schools immediately informed the police, who carried out a thorough search of the school premises after evacuating them. No suspicious items were found during the searches, police said.

The parents of the students were informed about the threat mail following which many reached the schools to take back their children, while bomb disposal squads staged mock drills there, police said.

SSP Gaurav Singh said police are trying to find out the origin of the threat mail, which did not carry any names.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 04 May 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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