MS Dhoni is not playing due to a persistent calf injury. He is staying in Chennai to focus on his rehabilitation and recovery.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
CSK To Be Without MS Dhoni In Upcoming Game - Here's Why
Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has not played a single match in IPL 2026 so far.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans will have to wait a little longer for the return of MS Dhoni, as the veteran wicketkeeper-batter has opted out of the team's travel to New Delhi for their upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals (DC).
As of Monday, May 4, 2026, Dhoni has remained in Chennai to continue his rehabilitation for a persistent calf injury. While the rest of the squad flew to the capital for the Tuesday night fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Dhoni decided to stay back to focus on his recovery under the supervision of the CSK medical team.
MS Dhoni Injury Status
CSK legend MS Dhoni has not played a single match in IPL 2026 so far. He initially suffered a calf strain during a pre-season practice game, which was later aggravated in mid-April.
Also on ABP Live | BCCI Targets 'Girlfriend Distraction' In IPL With New Strategy
According to team officials, he has resumed light net sessions and is gradually "upping his running speeds," which has been the main hurdle in his return to match fitness.
A senior franchise official told Cricbuzz, "He should be available at some stage," confirming that while he won't play in Delhi, the team hasn't ruled out his participation in the later stages of the tournament.
Why Is MS Dhoni Not In Dugout?
Fans have noticed MS Dhoni's absence even from the team dugout during matches. Batting coach Michael Hussey explained that this is a deliberate move by Dhoni to avoid being a "distraction." He wants the cameras and the crowd to stay focused on the playing XI and current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad rather than constantly tracking him while he is sidelined.
CSK’s Road Ahead
Chennai currently sits in the middle of the table with 8 points from 9 matches (4 wins, 5 losses). The playoff race is tightening, and every game is crucial:
May 5 - vs Delhi Capitals, New Delhi
May 10 - vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (Home)
May 15 - vs Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow (Away)
May 18 - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (Home)
May 21 - vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad (Away)
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is MS Dhoni not playing against Delhi Capitals?
When will MS Dhoni return to play?
While he will miss the Delhi match, a franchise official stated that he should be available at some stage later in the tournament as he recovers.
Why is MS Dhoni not even in the team dugout?
MS Dhoni is deliberately staying away from the dugout to avoid being a distraction. He wants the focus to remain on the current players and skipper.
What is the status of MS Dhoni's calf injury?
Dhoni suffered a calf strain during pre-season, which was aggravated later. He has resumed light net sessions and is working on his running speeds.