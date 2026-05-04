CSK To Be Without MS Dhoni In Upcoming Game - Here's Why

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans will have to wait a little longer for the return of MS Dhoni, as the veteran wicketkeeper-batter has opted out of the team's travel to New Delhi for their upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals (DC).

As of Monday, May 4, 2026, Dhoni has remained in Chennai to continue his rehabilitation for a persistent calf injury. While the rest of the squad flew to the capital for the Tuesday night fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Dhoni decided to stay back to focus on his recovery under the supervision of the CSK medical team.

MS Dhoni Injury Status

CSK legend MS Dhoni has not played a single match in IPL 2026 so far. He initially suffered a calf strain during a pre-season practice game, which was later aggravated in mid-April.

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According to team officials, he has resumed light net sessions and is gradually "upping his running speeds," which has been the main hurdle in his return to match fitness.

A senior franchise official told Cricbuzz, "He should be available at some stage," confirming that while he won't play in Delhi, the team hasn't ruled out his participation in the later stages of the tournament.

Why Is MS Dhoni Not In Dugout?

Fans have noticed MS Dhoni's absence even from the team dugout during matches. Batting coach Michael Hussey explained that this is a deliberate move by Dhoni to avoid being a "distraction." He wants the cameras and the crowd to stay focused on the playing XI and current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad rather than constantly tracking him while he is sidelined.

CSK’s Road Ahead

Chennai currently sits in the middle of the table with 8 points from 9 matches (4 wins, 5 losses). The playoff race is tightening, and every game is crucial:

May 5 - vs Delhi Capitals, New Delhi

May 10 - vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (Home)

May 15 - vs Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow (Away)

May 18 - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (Home)

May 21 - vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad (Away)