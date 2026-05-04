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HomeCitiesRajasthan: 100 Booked, Govt School Principal Named In FIR Over Alleged Religious Conversion

Rajasthan: 100 Booked, Govt School Principal Named In FIR Over Alleged Religious Conversion

A video linked to the incident has also surfaced, showing around 100–150 people participating in what appears to be a religious gathering.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 May 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tribal belt tension follows alleged conversion, injuring three.
  • Clash erupted after groups arrived following conversion rumors.
  • Police arrested four accused, investigating conversion allegations.
  • Gathering held without permission; case registered under law.

Tension has gripped parts of Rajasthan’s tribal belt following an alleged religious conversion incident in Banswara district, despite the state’s anti-conversion law enacted in 2025. The episode, reported from Kalinzara village in Kushalgarh police station limits, has triggered concern in nearby areas.

According to officials, a clash broke out after members of various groups reached the spot following information about suspected conversion activities. The situation turned violent, and three youths were seriously injured in the incident. Police have since taken action and arrested four individuals in connection with the case.

A video linked to the incident has also surfaced, showing around 100–150 people participating in what appears to be a religious gathering. Those present at the event have denied any conversion activity, claiming it was only a prayer meeting. However, the complainant has alleged that people were being converted after being bathed in a water tank as part of a ritual.

Main Accused Arrested

The Kushalgarh Station House Officer said that the police acted swiftly and arrested the main accused identified as Anil Rawat, Atish, Devchand and Nilesh alias Ismail. Raids are underway to trace other suspects, and additional forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

A case has been registered under the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025. Authorities also noted that no prior permission had been taken for organising the gathering. Meanwhile, local residents have rejected the allegations of conversion, maintaining that the event was purely religious in nature.

Before You Go

Election Update: Vijay’s Party Surges Ahead in TN, BJP Leads Bengal as Close Fight Continues

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused tension in Rajasthan's tribal belt?

Tension arose following an alleged religious conversion incident in Banswara district, leading to a clash between groups.

How many people were injured in the incident?

Three youths were seriously injured during the clash that broke out after information about suspected conversion activities spread.

What action has been taken by the police?

Police have arrested four individuals, including the main accused, and are conducting raids to trace other suspects. A case has been registered under the anti-conversion law.

What is the nature of the event that led to the incident?

A video shows a gathering of 100-150 people. Attendees claim it was a prayer meeting, while the complainant alleges conversion rituals involving bathing.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan News Rajasthan Religious Conversion Hindu Muslim Rajasthan
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