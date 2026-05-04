Tamil Nadu Kerala Election Results 2026 LIVE: India is bracing for a high-stakes political showdown as votes cast in the 2026 Assembly elections across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are set to be counted today, from 8 AM, with final results expected by late afternoon or evening. As ballots are opened and trends emerge, stay tuned here for real-time updates, constituency-wise tallies, and alliance standings that will shape the political future of these states.

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: The Dravidian heartland witnessed a four-cornered contest this year. Alongside the traditional rivals DMK and AIADMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi, while actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made its debut with ambitions of reshaping the political landscape. Vijay’s push is seen as a historic attempt to break into established vote banks and position himself as a contender for chief minister.

Kerala Elections 2026: Kerala’s political battleground once again revolved around the long-standing rivalry between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). The BJP, though yet to secure a breakthrough in the state, is striving to emerge as a credible third force, aiming to challenge the dominance of the two traditional alliances and script history in “God’s Own Country.”



Puducherry Elections 2026: In Puducherry, the contest has been defined by the face-off between the NDA and the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). Veteran leader N. Rangasamy is seeking to secure a third term as chief minister, making this election a crucial test of his enduring political influence in the Union Territory.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates

Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is witnessing the emergence of a strong third contender in the form of actor-turned-politician Vijay. As far as the Tamil Nadu Election Results, DMK leader and current chief minister MK Stalin is confident of securing a second consecutive term, AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami is equally determined to reclaim power. Vijay, dismissing exit poll predictions, has asserted that he is poised to become the next chief minister. Most exit polls suggest that the DMK-led alliance under Stalin is likely to retain control of the state.

However, Axis My India has projected a significant breakthrough for TVK. According to its survey, TVK could win between 98 and 120 seats in its debut election, while the DMK alliance may secure 92 to 100 seats. The BJP-led coalition is expected to capture 22 to 32 seats.



Tamil Nadu witnessed a record-breaking voter turnout, crossing 84% in single-phase polling across 234 constituencies.

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Kerala Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates

The outcome of Kerala Election Results 2026 is once again set to hinge on the long-standing rivalry between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). In Kerala, voter turnout reached 79.63% across all 140 constituencies.



The votes will determine whether the Congress-led United Democratic Front can unseat the incumbent Left Democratic Front led by Pinarayi Vijayan. The current government returned to power in 2021 with a decisive mandate, winning 99 out of 140 seats. With the Assembly’s tenure ending on May 23, the results will shape the state’s political direction for the next five years.

Puducherry Election Results Live Updates

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded an impressive voter turnout of 89.87% across its 30 constituencies. Notably, it also saw the highest participation among third-gender voters, with 91.81% turnout. Polling was conducted at 1,099 stations, with 294 candidates contesting. With over nine lakh registered voters, Puducherry’s results could play a crucial role in shaping regional alliances.

Across all five regions, polling was conducted in multiple phases, with Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry voting on April 9, Tamil Nadu on April 23, and West Bengal across two phases on April 23 and April 29. Political parties, candidates, and voters alike are bracing for decisive outcomes that could reshape the political landscape in multiple states.