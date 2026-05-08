‘Bengal’s Dream Has Come True’: Amit Shah Celebrates BJP’s Historic Election Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP's West Bengal win fulfills state's long-awaited aspirations.

Amit Shah credited the victory to Bengal's dream come true.

Shah stated Left and TMC had crippled Bengal's progress.

Following the BJP’s landslide victory in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the BJP legislative party meeting on Thursday, describing the result as a historic mandate and saying the people of Bengal had voted for a “fear-free Bengal”.

Shah also hailed Suvendu Adhikari as the future Chief Minister of the state, saying the people had placed their trust in the BJP for political change.

‘This Mandate Is Bengal’s Dream Coming True’

Addressing party workers after the Assembly election victory, Shah said the BJP’s win marked the fulfilment of Bengal’s long-awaited aspirations.

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“This mandate is Bengal's dream coming true.”

He alleged that both the Left Front and the Trinamool Congress had damaged the state over the years.

“Because Left and TMC had crippled Bengal.”

Shah Invokes Tagore, Pays Tribute To Syama Prasad Mukherjee

During his address, Shah invoked lines associated with Rabindranath Tagore and paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

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Referring to Mukherjee, Shah said, “Syama Prasad's party has come to power in Bengal.”

‘This Extraordinary Journey Began In 2014’

The Home Minister described the BJP’s rise in Bengal as part of a long political journey that began in 2014 and culminated in the party’s Assembly election victory.

Shah Alleges Political Violence In Bengal

Shah also spoke about alleged political violence in the state and said he was deeply disturbed by the scale of violence surrounding Bengal politics.

“I cannot understand that the people of Bengal lost their lives for this victory.”

He further added, “I have never seen such a brutal and naked dance of violence anywhere.”

Targeting both the Left and the Trinamool Congress, Shah said, “First the CPM, then the TMC.”

‘People Voted For Fear-Free Bengal’

Shah said the people of Bengal had chosen the BJP in the hope of creating a “fear-free Bengal” and thanked voters and party workers for the mandate.

“On behalf of crores of people of the country and crores of BJP workers, I want to thank the people of Bengal.”