Suvendu Adhikari’s Swearing-In As Bengal CM Tomorrow; PM Modi, NDA CMs To Attend

West Bengal is set to witness a historic political transition on Saturday as BJP prepares to form its first-ever government in the state, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Nitin Nabin and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the high-profile event. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who led the party’s campaign in Bengal and defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, was on Friday named the next Chief Minister of the state.

Shah Calls Verdict ‘Bengal’s Dream’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Kolkata on Friday morning for the BJP legislature party meeting, said the mandate marked a turning point in Bengal’s political history.

Addressing the media, Shah said several BJP workers had “lost their lives” during the party’s political struggle in Bengal and described the election outcome as “Bengal’s dream coming true”.

He accused both the Left Front and the Trinamool Congress of having “crippled Bengal”, while asserting that the rise of BJP represented the return of Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s ideological legacy in the state.

Shah also underlined the political significance of Adhikari’s victory over Mamata Banerjee, calling it one of the defining moments of the election.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari Named CM After BJP’s Historic West Bengal Victory

Seat Choice Yet To Be Decided

Adhikari won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the Assembly elections, triggering speculation over which constituency he is likely to retain.

Political observers believe he may choose to keep Bhabanipur because defeating Mamata Banerjee in a traditional TMC bastion carries greater symbolic and political significance. He also secured a larger winning margin in Bhabanipur than in Nandigram.

However, Adhikari is yet to officially announce which seat he intends to retain in the Assembly.

Also Read: ‘Bengal’s Dream Has Come True’: Amit Shah Celebrates BJP’s Historic Win In West Bengal