UP Govt Orders Schools To Shield Students From Heat, Hydration & Safety Measures Mandatory

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday directed schools to take preventive measures, including ensuring hydration, avoiding peak sun hours, and basic medical support, to protect children from heatwave, an official statement said.

The health department has also been directed to ensure adequate availability of ORS, glucose, electrolytes, iron tablets, and first-aid kits.

The statement said that teachers have been made aware of the severity through analytical charts of temperature trends over previous years.

Regular review and monitoring have been directed across all districts to ensure no negligence at any level and timely relief, it said.

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Schools Told to Avoid Peak Sun Hours, Ensure Hydration

Heatwave safety measures -- avoid going out in the Sun between 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm, drink plenty of water, ORS, or other fluids, wear light, loose, and cotton clothes, cover the head with a cap or cloth, avoid outdoor sports or excessive physical activity in the Sun and ensuring shade and availability of drinking water for children in schools -- were also issued, the statement said.

Health Support, Medicines and Monitoring Made Mandatory

Instructions were issued to distribute pink iron tablets to students of classes 1 to 5, and blue iron tablets to students of classes 6 to 8, the statement said.

Priority is being given to ensuring their supply to schools and health centres, it said.

Teachers have also been instructed to assist in ensuring that medicines are administered as per the prescribed schedule.

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If symptoms like dizziness, weakness, or vomiting occur, take rest immediately and seek medical attention, the statement added.

Considering that temperatures have crossed 44 degrees Celsius in most districts this year and the duration of heatwaves is increasing, the government has already implemented extensive preparedness measures.

(With PTI Inputs)

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