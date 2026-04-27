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HomeEducationNoida School Timings Changed Amid Heatwave: Classes To Begin Early

Noida School Timings Changed Amid Heatwave: Classes To Begin Early

Noida schools shift to 7:30 AM–12:30 PM amid heatwave. DM Gautam Budh Nagar issues order for all boards to protect students from extreme heat.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 12:27 PM (IST)

Amid intensifying heatwave conditions across North India, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has revised school timings in Noida to protect students from extreme weather exposure. The directive applies to all institutions in the district, including government and private schools, as well as those affiliated with boards like CBSE, ICSE, IB, and the UP Board. 

According to the official order, the decision has been taken due to soaring temperatures and the growing threat of “loo” — hot, dry winds that sweep across the region during peak summer. These conditions can pose serious health risks, especially for children who are more susceptible to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. 

To minimise this risk, all schools have been instructed to operate between 7:30 AM and 12:30 PM. The revised schedule will come into effect from April 27, 2026, and will remain in force until further notice. The move ensures that students can attend classes during relatively cooler morning hours and avoid the harsh afternoon heat. 

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Order Applicable To All Schools Across Boards 

The directive issued by the district administration makes it clear that the revised timings are mandatory for all educational institutions operating in Gautam Budh Nagar. This includes council-run schools, private institutions, and those affiliated with national and international boards. 

Authorities have stressed that strict compliance is necessary to safeguard children’s health during the ongoing heatwave. Schools have been urged to follow the guidelines without exception. 

Health Risks Prompt Preventive Measures 

The decision comes at a time when several regions in North India are witnessing unusually high temperatures. Weather agencies have also issued advisories cautioning against outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours. 

Given that schools accommodate a large number of students, officials have identified them as high-risk environments during extreme weather. The revised timings are part of broader efforts to reduce heat-related health complications among children. 

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Parents, Schools Welcome Move 

The change in schedule has been largely welcomed by parents and school authorities. Many believe that starting classes earlier in the day will significantly reduce the chances of students falling ill due to heat exposure. 

In addition to the timing change, schools are expected to adopt precautionary measures such as ensuring adequate drinking water availability, limiting outdoor activities, and spreading awareness about heat safety practices. 

Officials have also indicated that the situation will continue to be reviewed, and further decisions will be taken depending on how weather conditions evolve in the coming days. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Noida School Timings Changed Noida School Heatwave Alert
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