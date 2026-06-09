Supreme Court Warns CBSE Over Delayed Results, Says 'Burn the Midnight Oil' if Needed

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to take urgent steps to resolve issues related to the declaration of Class 12 Improvement Examination results. The court observed that any further delay could adversely affect students seeking admission to universities, particularly in West Asian countries.

Hearing a plea filed by a student based in Saudi Arabia, the apex court asked CBSE to prepare a concrete plan and place it before the court by Friday. The bench stressed the need for immediate action to safeguard the academic interests of students facing uncertainty over their results.

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Supreme Court Seeks Immediate Action From CBSE

A bench comprising Justices Manmohan and Vijay Bishnoi agreed to hear the petition and issued a notice to CBSE. According to a report by The Times of India (TOI), the court said that students should not suffer because of delays in the result process and instructed the board to find a workable solution without further postponement.

When CBSE sought additional time to file its response, the bench declined the request and scheduled the matter for further hearing on June 12.

"If needed, then burn the midnight oil, but do it by Friday," the bench remarked while directing the board to address the issue promptly.

Student Says Delay Is Affecting University Admission

Representing the petitioner, Advocate Raj Kishor Choudhary informed the court that the student's academic future was at stake because the result had not yet been declared.

According to the submission, the candidate had already applied for admission to a university and was awaiting the result to complete the admission process. The continued delay, it was argued, could deprive the student of the opportunity to secure admission.

The petition further stated that the student's result status was marked as ‘RL (result later)’ without any explanation from the board.

Petition Highlights Lack of Response From CBSE

The petitioner informed the court that multiple representations had been submitted to CBSE seeking clarification and resolution, but no response had been received.

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“The petitioner specifically requested the respondents to either assess the cancelled subjects… in accordance with the assessment scheme or permit the petitioner to appear in special examinations in terms of Clause 18 of the scheme. Despite repeated representations and reminders, no response has been received from the respondents,” the petition said.

As a result, the student approached the Supreme Court seeking intervention.

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