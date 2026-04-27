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HomeEducationCBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Alternative Ways To Check Your Score, Check Details Here

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Alternative Ways To Check Your Score, Check Details Here

CBSE Class 12 result 2026 expected by April 30. Check alternative ways like DigiLocker, SMS, UMANG to avoid website crash and download marksheet.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 03:24 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 12 board exam results earlier than usual this year, with strong indications pointing towards a release by April 30, 2026. The quicker timeline is largely due to the implementation of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, which has significantly reduced the evaluation duration. 

Once the results are officially announced, students will have multiple options to access and download their scorecards, making the process smooth and accessible across different platforms. 

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Expected Timeline & Exam Overview 

The CBSE Class 12 examinations for 2026 commenced on February 17 and concluded on April 10. With a more efficient evaluation process now in place, the board is expected to complete result processing faster than in previous years. 

Students are advised to keep their essential credentials, such as roll number and admit card details, ready to ensure a hassle-free result-checking experience. 

Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 via Official Website 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE results portal 

Step 2: Click on “Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) 2026” 

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin 

Step 4: Click on submit to view your marks 

Step 5: Download and save the marksheet for future reference 

Download Digital Marksheet Through DigiLocker 

Students who have linked their APAAR ID can access their marksheets directly in the DigiLocker “Issued Documents” section. 

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website 

Step 2: Select “CBSE XIIth Result 2026” 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth 

Step 4: Download your digital marksheet 

Those without an APAAR ID can register using their school code, roll number, and access code provided by their school. 

Other Ways To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 

Apart from the official website and DigiLocker, students can also use the following methods: 

  • UMANG App: Log in, select “CBSE Class XII Results 2026,” and enter required details 
  • SMS Service: Send cbse12 <roll number> <school code> <centre number> to 7738299899 
  • IVRS: Dial 24300699 (Delhi) or 011-24300699 (other regions) and follow instructions 
  • SMS Organizer App: Access results via the app available on the Play Store 

These multiple options ensure that students can check their results even during high traffic on official websites. 

Important Tips For Students 

Students should carefully verify all details mentioned on their marksheets after downloading them. In case of discrepancies, they must immediately contact their respective schools or CBSE authorities. Keeping both digital and printed copies of the marksheet is recommended for future use. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 CBSE 12th Result 2026 CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Date
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