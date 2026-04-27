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HomeEducation‘Keep Moving Forward’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Shares Message For Students After UP Board Results

‘Keep Moving Forward’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Shares Message For Students After UP Board Results

UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges students to stay positive after UP Board Result 2026. Read his message on success, failure and moving forward.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 11:20 AM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday addressed students who were disappointed with their UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results, reminding them that success and failure are both natural parts of life. 

In his message, the Chief Minister underlined that both achievement and setbacks are natural aspects of life. While success brings happiness, failure can often lead to disappointment, but neither defines a student’s future. 

ALSO READ: UP Board Result 2026: Rs 1 Lakh Cash, Laptops For Toppers, Check Full List Of Incentives

CM Yogi Encourages Students To Embrace Life’s Ups and Downs 

Reinforcing the importance of perseverance, the Chief Minister urged students to adopt the guiding principle of "Charaiveti-Charaiveti", which translates to continuously moving forward. He stressed that progress comes from consistent effort and the willingness to overcome challenges. 

In a post on X, the Chief Minister stating that, "The examination results for the 10th and 12th classes of the UP Board have been announced. This year's results are extremely encouraging. 

This letter of mine is especially for those children who, for whatever reasons, could not achieve the expected outcomes. Success and failure are parts of life. Success excites us, but failure can bring despair. All we need to do is dispel this despair and move forward with the mantra of 'Charaiveti-Charaiveti'. 

This formulaic phrase 'Keep moving-Keep moving' conveys to us the message of constant effort, progress, and not stopping in life. 

No result is the first and final in life; rather, it is an opportunity for a new beginning. Gold becomes pure only after being tested in fire." 

ALSO READ: UP Board 12th Topper 2026: Merit List, Toppers’ Names & Direct Link To Check Result

A Message Of Support And Motivation For Students 

The Chief Minister’s remarks emphasised resilience and optimism. He highlighted that examination outcomes are not the ultimate measure of success but rather steppingstones that open doors to new opportunities. His message aimed to reassure students that setbacks can serve as valuable learning experiences, helping them grow stronger and more determined. 

Guidance For Parents: Encourage, Don’t Pressure 

Addressing parents, Yogi Adityanath urged them to adopt a supportive approach towards their children. He advised against feeling disheartened by results and instead encouraged parents to motivate their children, particularly those who may have underperformed. 

He also stressed the importance of recognising each child’s unique strengths and interests. According to him, understanding these aspects can help parents guide their children towards suitable career paths and enable them to explore diverse opportunities where they can excel. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP CM Yogi Adityanath YOGI ADITYANATH UP CM Yogi Adityanath On UP Board Result 2026 Yogi Adityanath On UP Board Result 2026
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