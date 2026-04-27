NEET UG 2026 Admit Card OUT For Over 22 Lakh Candidates At neet.nta.nic.in, Exam On May 3

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the NEET UG 2026 admit cards on April 26, earlier than expected. Previously, the agency had indicated on X that the hall tickets would be made available by April 27 morning at 10 am. However, in a quick update within hours, NTA confirmed that candidates could access and download their admit cards directly from the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

Applicants who have registered for the undergraduate medical entrance exam can now log in using their credentials to access their hall tickets. The admit card is a crucial document that confirms a candidate’s identity, registration details, and eligibility to appear in the examination.

Over 22 lakh aspirants can now download their hall tickets from the official portal. Here’s the direct link, exam timing, and key instructions you must not miss.

Direct Link To Download - NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

Official Notice:





How To Download NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “NEET UG Admit Card 2026” link under the Candidate Activity section

Step 3: Enter your application number and password

Step 4: Click on “Submit”

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future use

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Key Details Mentioned On Admit Card

The NEET UG admit card contains essential information required on exam day. Candidates must carefully verify all the details mentioned, including their name, roll number, category, exam centre code, centre address, reporting time, and exam schedule. It also includes important exam-day instructions that must be strictly followed.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Pattern & Schedule

As per the official schedule, the NEET UG 2026 exam will be conducted on May 3, 2026, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The test will be held for a total of 720 marks, covering three core subjects i.e., Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Physics and Chemistry will have 45 questions each, while Biology (Botany and Zoology combined) will include 90 questions.

Each correct answer will earn four marks, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

“Stay updated & check all instructions carefully,” read the NTA’s notice.

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Important Instructions For Candidates

Students are advised to strictly adhere to all guidelines mentioned on the admit card. They must ensure that all personal details are accurate and that their photograph and signature are clearly visible on the document. Candidates should reach their allotted exam centres well in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Additionally, it is mandatory to carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre. Reading and understanding all the instructions beforehand will help candidates avoid unnecessary stress on exam day.

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