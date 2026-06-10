The campaign targets 17 naturalized US citizens, alleging they obtained citizenship through fraud, concealed information, or made false statements. It is described as one of the largest denaturalization drives in US history.
Who Is Neeraj Sharma? Indian-Origin Businessman Faces Loss Of US Citizenship Over Alleged Visa Fraud
Indian-origin businessman Neeraj Sharma is among 17 naturalised US citizens facing possible revocation of citizenship under a major denaturalisation initiative.
- Indian-origin businessman faces denaturalization in US government campaign.
- Neeraj Sharma, former CEO, was convicted of H-1B visa fraud.
- He allegedly gained citizenship by providing false statements in 2017.
- This case is part of a broader US denaturalization crackdown.
An Indian-origin businessman has emerged among 17 naturalised US citizens facing potential loss of citizenship as the Trump administration launches what officials describe as a sweeping denaturalisation campaign.
The US Department of Justice announced legal action against the group on June 8, alleging that they secured American citizenship through fraud, concealment of key information or false statements made during the naturalisation process.
The individuals named in the cases include people accused or convicted of offences ranging from child sexual abuse and drug trafficking to wire fraud and immigration-related crimes. Among them is Neeraj Sharma, a businessman from India whose case has drawn attention because of his role in a high-profile visa fraud investigation.
Who Is Neeraj Sharma?
Neeraj Sharma, 50, is the former chief executive officer of Magnavision LLC, a staffing company based in New Jersey.
According to the Justice Department, Sharma submitted 11 fraudulent H-1B visa applications that falsely stated foreign workers would be employed at a major global financial institution. Prosecutors allege that the applications included forged executive signatures and fabricated supporting documents.
Federal authorities claim the scheme was designed to secure immigration benefits through false representations, leading to a criminal case that later resulted in Sharma's conviction.
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Allegations Linked to Citizenship Application
The Justice Department alleges that Sharma provided false information when applying for US citizenship in 2017.
According to officials, he denied committing offences for which he had not been arrested, denied providing false information to US authorities and denied lying to obtain immigration benefits.
His citizenship application was approved by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and he became a naturalised US citizen in December 2017.
Conviction and Citizenship Challenge
Authorities later linked Sharma to visa fraud activities that allegedly occurred between 2015 and 2017.
Following his conviction in the visa fraud case, the Justice Department initiated proceedings to revoke his citizenship, arguing that he concealed relevant information and obtained naturalisation through false statements.
The government maintains that his citizenship should be cancelled because it was granted on the basis of misrepresentations during the application process.
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Part of a Broader US Crackdown
The case forms part of a wider denaturalisation effort launched by the US government against naturalised citizens accused of serious wrongdoing.
According to the Justice Department, the 17 individuals targeted in the latest actions include people convicted of violent crimes, offences involving minors, fraud-related crimes and immigration violations.
Officials have described the initiative as one of the largest denaturalisation drives in US history, signalling a renewed focus on reviewing citizenship cases where authorities believe applicants obtained naturalisation unlawfully.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the US Department of Justice's new denaturalization campaign about?
Who is Neeraj Sharma?
Neeraj Sharma, 50, is an Indian-origin businessman and former CEO of Magnavision LLC. He is among 17 individuals facing potential loss of US citizenship.
Why is Neeraj Sharma facing denaturalization?
He is accused of submitting fraudulent H-1B visa applications and providing false information during his 2017 citizenship application. He denied committing offenses, providing false information, and lying to obtain immigration benefits.
What kind of fraud did Neeraj Sharma allegedly commit?
Sharma submitted 11 fraudulent H-1B visa applications, falsely stating foreign workers would be employed at a major financial institution. These applications included forged signatures and fabricated documents.