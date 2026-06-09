Kerala Rain Alert: Schools, Colleges Shut In Kozhikode, Kannur And Kasaragod Amid Red Alert

Heavy rainfall continues to batter Kerala, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions in several northern districts on Monday. District Collectors in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod have ordered the closure of schools and colleges following a Red Alert issued by weather authorities.

The southwest monsoon has intensified across the state, with persistent rainfall affecting normal life in many regions. Weather officials have warned that the situation could worsen over the next few days as a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea is expected to bring more rain, particularly to northern parts of Kerala.

ALSO READ: India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 OUT At indiapost.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

Red Alert Issued for Three Northern Districts

Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod have been placed under a Red Alert due to the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, these districts may receive more than 204 mm of rain within a 24-hour period.

Considering the forecast and the potential risks associated with heavy downpours, local authorities have decided to suspend classes in educational institutions across the affected districts.

Holiday Applicable to Most Educational Institutions

The holiday order covers a wide range of educational institutions. Schools, colleges, professional colleges, Anganwadis, tuition centres, ICSE and CBSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Madrasas and religious educational institutions will remain closed.

However, the order does not apply to residential schools, which will continue to function as usual unless further instructions are issued by the authorities.

ALSO READ: SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 7,150 Posts, Registration Deadline Extended Till June 15 | Check Details Here

Rainfall Warning Extended to Other Districts

Apart from the Red Alert districts, weather authorities have also issued an Orange Alert for Malappuram and Wayanad, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Yellow Alerts remain in place for several central and southern districts of Kerala, signalling the likelihood of moderate to heavy showers. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to stay alert and follow official updates as weather conditions continue to evolve.

With rain activity expected to remain strong in the coming days, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and may issue additional advisories if required.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI