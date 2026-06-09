Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationKerala Rain Alert: Schools, Colleges Shut In Kozhikode, Kannur And Kasaragod Amid Red Alert

Kerala Rain Alert: Schools, Colleges Shut In Kozhikode, Kannur And Kasaragod Amid Red Alert

Kerala schools and colleges closed in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod due to Red Alert. Check district-wise holiday and weather updates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 12:40 PM (IST)

Heavy rainfall continues to batter Kerala, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions in several northern districts on Monday. District Collectors in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod have ordered the closure of schools and colleges following a Red Alert issued by weather authorities. 

The southwest monsoon has intensified across the state, with persistent rainfall affecting normal life in many regions. Weather officials have warned that the situation could worsen over the next few days as a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea is expected to bring more rain, particularly to northern parts of Kerala. 

ALSO READ: India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 OUT At indiapost.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

Red Alert Issued for Three Northern Districts 

Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod have been placed under a Red Alert due to the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, these districts may receive more than 204 mm of rain within a 24-hour period. 

Considering the forecast and the potential risks associated with heavy downpours, local authorities have decided to suspend classes in educational institutions across the affected districts. 

Holiday Applicable to Most Educational Institutions 

The holiday order covers a wide range of educational institutions. Schools, colleges, professional colleges, Anganwadis, tuition centres, ICSE and CBSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Madrasas and religious educational institutions will remain closed. 

However, the order does not apply to residential schools, which will continue to function as usual unless further instructions are issued by the authorities. 

ALSO READ: SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 7,150 Posts, Registration Deadline Extended Till June 15 | Check Details Here

Rainfall Warning Extended to Other Districts 

Apart from the Red Alert districts, weather authorities have also issued an Orange Alert for Malappuram and Wayanad, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall. 

Meanwhile, Yellow Alerts remain in place for several central and southern districts of Kerala, signalling the likelihood of moderate to heavy showers. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to stay alert and follow official updates as weather conditions continue to evolve. 

With rain activity expected to remain strong in the coming days, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and may issue additional advisories if required. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 09 Jun 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Kerala School Holiday Today Schools & Colleges Closed Schools Closed In Kerala College Holiday Kerala Kerala Education News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Kerala Rain Alert: Schools, Colleges Shut In Kozhikode, Kannur And Kasaragod Amid Red Alert
Kerala Rain Alert: Schools, Colleges Shut In Kozhikode, Kannur And Kasaragod Amid Red Alert
Education
India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 OUT At indiapost.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here
India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 OUT At indiapost.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here
Education
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 7,150 Posts, Registration Deadline Extended Till June 15 | Check Details Here
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 7,150 Posts, Registration Deadline Extended Till June 15 | Check Details Here
Education
Schools In Telangana To Reopen On This Date After Summer Vacation, Check Revised Schedule Here
Schools In Telangana To Reopen On This Date After Summer Vacation, Check Revised Schedule Here
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Israel Faces Multi-Front Security and Political Strain Amid Escalating Regional Tensions
Middle East Alert: US Apache Helicopter Crashes Near Strait of Hormuz Amid Regional Tensions
Middle East Crisis: Trump Warns Netanyahu Against Escalation Amid Rising Iran Tensions
Global Politics: Trump Faces Loud Crowd Reaction During NBA Finals Appearance in New York City
West Bengal Politics: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil Amid Rebel MP Claims and Internal Rift Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget