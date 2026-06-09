India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 OUT At indiapost.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026: India Post has announced the fourth merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026. Candidates who registered for the recruitment process can now access and download the latest merit list from the official website, indiapost.gov.in.

The merit list has been released for several postal circles across India. Candidates who have been shortlisted will be eligible to take part in the next phase of the recruitment process, which includes document verification.

Through this recruitment drive, India Post aims to fill 28,636 vacancies for various posts, including Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and other related positions across different postal circles in the country.

Direct Link To Download - India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026

How to Download the India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026

Step 1: Visit the official India Post website.

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the Online GDS Recruitment portal.

Step 4: Select the Shortlisted Candidates link.

Step 5: Choose your respective postal circle or state.

Step 6: The India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates should carefully review the details mentioned in the merit list and keep a copy handy for the document verification process.

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Details Available in the Merit List

The India Post GDS 4th Merit List includes important information about shortlisted candidates, such as:

Division Office

Post ID

Post Name

Category/Community

Registration Number

Percentage of Marks

Candidates selected in the merit list should keep all the necessary documents ready for the verification process. They are also advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates on document verification schedules, joining procedures, and any further announcements related to the recruitment process.

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Document Verification Process

Candidates whose names appear in the third merit list must report to their allotted divisional office for document verification.

Applicants are required to carry all original documents along with self-attested photocopies for verification. It is important to complete this process within the specified deadline. Failure to attend the verification or submit the required documents on time may result in the cancellation of the candidature.

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