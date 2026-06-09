Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationJobsIndia Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 OUT At indiapost.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 OUT At indiapost.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 has been released for 28,636 vacancies. Check state-wise PDF, document verification details and more.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 11:02 AM (IST)

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026: India Post has announced the fourth merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026. Candidates who registered for the recruitment process can now access and download the latest merit list from the official website, indiapost.gov.in. 

The merit list has been released for several postal circles across India. Candidates who have been shortlisted will be eligible to take part in the next phase of the recruitment process, which includes document verification. 

Through this recruitment drive, India Post aims to fill 28,636 vacancies for various posts, including Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and other related positions across different postal circles in the country. 

Direct Link To Download - India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026

How to Download the India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official India Post website. 

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment section available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Open the Online GDS Recruitment portal. 

Step 4: Select the Shortlisted Candidates link. 

Step 5: Choose your respective postal circle or state. 

Step 6: The India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 PDF will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 7: Download and save the PDF for future reference. 

NOTE: Candidates should carefully review the details mentioned in the merit list and keep a copy handy for the document verification process. 

ALSO READ: SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 7,150 Posts, Registration Deadline Extended Till June 15 | Check Details Here

Details Available in the Merit List 

The India Post GDS 4th Merit List includes important information about shortlisted candidates, such as: 

  • Division Office 
  • Post ID 
  • Post Name 
  • Category/Community 
  • Registration Number 
  • Percentage of Marks 

Candidates selected in the merit list should keep all the necessary documents ready for the verification process. They are also advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates on document verification schedules, joining procedures, and any further announcements related to the recruitment process. 

ALSO READ: Schools In Telangana To Reopen On This Date After Summer Vacation, Check Revised Schedule Here

Document Verification Process 

Candidates whose names appear in the third merit list must report to their allotted divisional office for document verification. 

Applicants are required to carry all original documents along with self-attested photocopies for verification. It is important to complete this process within the specified deadline. Failure to attend the verification or submit the required documents on time may result in the cancellation of the candidature.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 09 Jun 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Post GDS India Post GDS Merit List 2026 India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 India Post Merit List 2026 India Post GDS Recruitment 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Jobs
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 7,150 Posts, Registration Deadline Extended Till June 15 | Check Details Here
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 7,150 Posts, Registration Deadline Extended Till June 15 | Check Details Here
Jobs
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 7,150 Posts, Check Eligibility And Exam Details
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 7,150 Posts, Check Eligibility And Exam Details
Jobs
NIC Recruitment 2026 Open For 243 Scientist-B Posts, Check Direct Link To Apply, GATE Eligibility & Salary
NIC Recruitment 2026 Open For 243 Scientist-B Posts, Check Direct Link To Apply, GATE Eligibility & Salary
Jobs
Govt Jobs 2026: List of Latest Vacancies This Week, Check Eligibility, Last Dates & Apply Now
Govt Jobs 2026: List of Latest Vacancies This Week, Check Eligibility, Last Dates & Apply Now
Advertisement

Videos

International News: Protests Erupt in PoK as Pakistan Imposes Internet Shutdown and Deploys Heavy Security
Infrastructure: Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough Achieved, Both Ends Connected in Landmark Connectivity Project
Bihar News: Court Stays Arrest of Khan Sir in Coaching Centre Firing Case, Investigation Continues
Madhya Pradesh Politics: Congress Likely to Shift MLAs to Karnataka Amid Fears of Cross-Voting in Madhya Pradesh
Middle East Crisis: Israel–Iran Hostilities Pause for 24 Hours Amid Diplomatic Pressure, Houthis Escalate Claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget