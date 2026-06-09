Candidates appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination faced major travel difficulties on Monday as overcrowded railway stations and transport disruptions created challenges across several parts of the state.

While authorities have put in place extensive arrangements to ensure a fair and secure examination process, many aspirants struggled to travel smoothly to and from their examination centres.

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Massive Crowd Gathers at Charbagh Railway Station

Soon after the examination ended, thousands of candidates converged on Lucknow's Charbagh Railway Station, leading to severe congestion. The overwhelming crowd made it difficult for passengers to board trains, resulting in chaotic scenes across the station's premises.

With coaches packed beyond capacity, some candidates were seen entering train compartments through emergency windows in an attempt to secure a place. The rush created safety concerns and caused inconvenience to regular travellers as well.

The situation highlighted the pressure on transportation facilities during large-scale recruitment examinations that attract lakhs of applicants from across the state.

Storm Disrupts Train Movement in Unnao

In a separate incident, adverse weather conditions added to the difficulties faced by candidates. In Unnao district, strong winds and a storm caused a tree to fall on a railway track, disrupting rail traffic.

As a result, a train travelling from Kanpur to Balamau remained halted for several hours. Hundreds of candidates on board were left anxious about reaching their examination centres within the scheduled time.

The unexpected delay created additional stress for aspirants already dealing with long-distance travel and tight reporting schedules.

Security Tight, But Travel Challenges Persist

The UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination is being conducted under strict security measures across the state. Authorities have deployed more than 30,000 CCTV cameras and introduced biometric verification systems to maintain transparency and prevent malpractice.

Officials have also intensified action against paper leak rackets and cheating networks, with several FIRs reportedly registered in related cases.

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Transport Arrangements Under Scrutiny

Despite the extensive security preparations, transportation and crowd management remain major concerns. Lakhs of candidates are travelling to examination centres located in different districts, resulting in exceptionally high footfall at railway stations and bus terminals.

The scenes witnessed at Charbagh Railway Station have once again drawn attention to the need for better travel arrangements and crowd-control measures during large-scale competitive examinations in the state.

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