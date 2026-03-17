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HomeEducationOver 13,000 Teacher Posts Vacant In KVs, Navodaya Schools; Centre Says Recruitment Is Ongoing

Over 13,000 Teacher Posts Vacant In KVs, Navodaya Schools; Centre Says Recruitment Is Ongoing

Over 13,000 teacher posts lie vacant in KVs and JNVs, Centre tells Lok Sabha; says recruitment is ongoing and classes remain unaffected.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 09:24 AM (IST)

More than 13,000 teaching posts remain unfilled in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across India, the Ministry of Education informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. 

The data was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in response to a written query, highlighting the scale of vacancies in centrally run schools. 

"A total of 8,618 and 5,083 teaching posts are lying vacant in KVs and JNVs, respectively. Vacancies keep on arising due to opening of new schools, retirement, resignation, promotion of employees, transfer, employees going on lien to another department and upgradation of schools," Chaudhary said. 

Recruitment a Continuous Process, Says Centre 

The government emphasised that filling these positions is an ongoing exercise. According to the minister, recruitment is carried out in line with existing rules and procedures applicable to both KVs and Navodaya Vidyalayas. 

"Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules of KVs and NVs," he added. 

Contractual Teachers Ensuring Continuity 

To prevent disruption in classrooms, schools are temporarily appointing teachers on a contractual basis. This measure aims to maintain the teaching-learning process despite the shortage of regular staff. 

"Efforts are made to recruit regular teachers at the earliest so that the interest of students does not suffer. The consistently high percentage results achieved by KVs and NVs over the years clearly demonstrate that academic standards and students’ performance are duly maintained and are not compromised," he said. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Teacher Posts Vacant Over 13000 Teacher Posts Vacant In KVs Navodaya Schools Vacancy Kendriya Vidyalaya Vacancies
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