RBSE 10th Result 2026 Expected To Release On This Date, Here's When And Where To Check

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 results around 20 March 2026. During a recent press conference, Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore stated that the evaluation of answer sheets is currently in its final stage, and the staff are working to complete the process. To access their results, candidates can visit the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

After the results are declared, students will be able to view their scores on official websites by entering their roll number. If the remaining work is finished as scheduled, the RBSE Class 10 results for 2026 are likely to be released within the anticipated timeframe. Once the results are declared, students who appeared for the matriculation examinations will be able to check whether they have passed and download their mark sheets online.

Students should remember that the online mark sheets will only be provisional. The original hard copies of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2026 will be issued later and must be collected from their respective schools.

RBSE 10th Result 2026: Official Websites

The Rajasthan Board has not officially announced the exact date and time for the release of the results yet. However, according to sources, the RBSE Class 10 results may be declared by 20 March 2026.

Once the results are published, students will be able to check them online through the official websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th Result 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button to proceed.

Step 5: Your BSER Ajmer Class 10 Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the mark sheet and take a printout for future reference.

RBSE 10th Result 2026: How to Check Via SMS

If the official website is slow or not accessible, students can also check their results through SMS on their mobile phones.

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type RJ10 space your ROLL NUMBER.

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750 or 56263.

Step 4: The Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2026 will be sent to your mobile number via SMS.

RBSE 10th Result 2026: Passing Marks

To pass the RBSE Class 10 board examination, students must meet the following minimum requirements:

Score at least 33% marks in each subject

Obtain 33% marks overall in the aggregate

Students who do not achieve the required passing marks may have to appear for supplementary examinations, which are usually conducted later in the same year.

About RBSE Class 10 Exam 2026:

This year, the Rajasthan Board conducted the RBSE Class 10 examinations 2026 from 12 February to 28 February. The exams were organised in a single shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM at 6,195 examination centres across the state.

According to information shared by the board, around 10,68,078 students registered for the Class 10 board examinations this year. In addition, 7,811 candidates enrolled for the Praveshika examination.

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