Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Punjab Police is inviting applications for the 2026 Constable recruitment, with a total of 3,298 vacancies available in both the District Police and Armed Police cadres. Interested candidates can apply online until 30 March via the official Punjab Police website at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Out of these 3,298 positions, 2,522 are for the District Police Cadre, including 825 posts specifically reserved for women. The remaining 776 posts are for the Armed Police, with 259 of these reserved for women candidates.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2026: Who Can Apply Constable Posts?

Candidates aged between 18 and 28 years are eligible to apply for the posts on punjabpolice.gov.in. Age relaxation is provided for applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Ex-Servicemen, in accordance with government rules.

Applicants must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board. It is also mandatory to have studied Punjabi at the matriculation level. For Ex-Servicemen, the minimum educational requirement is Class 10.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Click “Register Here” and fill in your details.

Step 3: Submit the registration to get your registration number and password.

Step 4: Step 1: Log in using your credentials.

Step 5: Select your desired cadre District Police or Armed Police and complete the application.

Step 6: Upload required documents and photographs.

Step 7: Pay the application fee (if applicable).

Step 8: Review and submit your application.

Step 9: Your registration is now complete.

Step 10: The application fee is Rs 550 for all candidates except Ex-servicemen, who need to pay Rs 500.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Notification Released: 6 March 2026

Online Application Opens: 10 March 2026

Last Date to Submit Application: 30 March 2026 (by 11:55 PM)

Last Date to Pay Application Fee: 30 March 2026

Exam Date: To be announced

Punjab Police Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection for the Police Constable post consists of a Computer-Based Test (CBT), a Physical Screening Test (PST), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and finally, Document Verification (DV).

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