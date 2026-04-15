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HomeEducationCBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link Activated at cbse.gov.in, Check Scorecard Now

CBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link Activated at cbse.gov.in, Check Scorecard Now

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Out LIVE: Check direct link, steps to download marksheet, SMS option, and details on second board exam here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 04:46 PM (IST)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Out LIVE : The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially declared the Class 10 board exam results for 2026. This year, more than 2.5 million students registered for the examination, which was conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. Students can now access their results through the official portals, including cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.  

To download the scorecard, candidates must enter their roll number and other required login credentials on the result page. 

Students can now check their scorecards online, with multiple platforms activated for quick access. Here’s everything you need to know, including download steps, SMS option, and key exam updates. 

Direct Link to Check - CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 


CBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link Activated at cbse.gov.in, Check Scorecard Now

CBSE Two-Board Exam System Introduced – What Students Must Know 

In a major shift, CBSE has implemented a new system allowing Class 10 students to appear for board exams twice in a year. The results declared today correspond to the first phase of the examination. 

The second board exam is optional and offers students a chance to improve their performance. It is scheduled to be conducted between May 15 and June 1, 2026. The syllabus for this phase will remain the same as that of the first session. 

Under this scheme, students can choose to improve scores in up to three subjects. Those who fail in two subjects will be placed in the compartment category and can appear for the second phase. However, students failing in three or more subjects will not be eligible and will need to reappear in the main board exams in 2027. 

How to Check CBSE Result 2026 via UMANG App 

Step 1: Open the UMANG App on your smartphone  

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number  

Step 3: Go to the “Education” section  

Step 4: Search and select “CBSE” from the list  

Step 5: Click on the CBSE board option  

Step 6: Tap on the “Class 10 Result” link  

Step 7: Enter required details (roll number, etc.)  

Step 8: Submit to view your result instantly 

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online Step-by-Step 

Students can follow these simple steps to download their results: 

Step 1: Visit the official website: cbseresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the “Class 10 Result 2026” link available on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter login details such as registration number and date of birth 

Step 4: View the result displayed on the screen 

Step 5: Download and save the marksheet for future use 

Step 6: It is advisable to keep login credentials ready to avoid delays during peak traffic hours. 

How to Check CBSE Result Without Internet 

Students can also access their results offline using SMS and IVRS services: 

Via SMS: 

  • Open the SMS app on your phone 
  • Type: cbse10 rollnumber dateofbirth schoolnumber centrenumber 
  • Send it to 7738299899 

Via IVRS (Call): 

  • Delhi subscribers: 24300699 
  • Other regions: 011-24300699 

These methods allow students to check their results without needing an internet connection. 

Key Highlights of CBSE Exams 2026 

The CBSE Class 10 exams remain one of the largest academic assessments in India. The introduction of the two-board system marks a significant change in the evaluation process, allowing greater flexibility for students. 

Unlike previous years when results were typically announced in May alongside Class 12, the board has now advanced the timeline. The early declaration helps accommodate the schedule for the second examination phase. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 Out CBSE 10th Result 2026 Declared CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT
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