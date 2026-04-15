CBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link Activated at cbse.gov.in, Check Scorecard Now

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Out LIVE : The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially declared the Class 10 board exam results for 2026. This year, more than 2.5 million students registered for the examination, which was conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. Students can now access their results through the official portals, including cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

To download the scorecard, candidates must enter their roll number and other required login credentials on the result page.

Students can now check their scorecards online, with multiple platforms activated for quick access. Here’s everything you need to know, including download steps, SMS option, and key exam updates.

Direct Link to Check - CBSE Class 10 Result 2026





CBSE Two-Board Exam System Introduced – What Students Must Know

In a major shift, CBSE has implemented a new system allowing Class 10 students to appear for board exams twice in a year. The results declared today correspond to the first phase of the examination.

The second board exam is optional and offers students a chance to improve their performance. It is scheduled to be conducted between May 15 and June 1, 2026. The syllabus for this phase will remain the same as that of the first session.

Under this scheme, students can choose to improve scores in up to three subjects. Those who fail in two subjects will be placed in the compartment category and can appear for the second phase. However, students failing in three or more subjects will not be eligible and will need to reappear in the main board exams in 2027.

How to Check CBSE Result 2026 via UMANG App

Step 1: Open the UMANG App on your smartphone

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number

Step 3: Go to the “Education” section

Step 4: Search and select “CBSE” from the list

Step 5: Click on the CBSE board option

Step 6: Tap on the “Class 10 Result” link

Step 7: Enter required details (roll number, etc.)

Step 8: Submit to view your result instantly

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online Step-by-Step

Students can follow these simple steps to download their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Class 10 Result 2026” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: View the result displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the marksheet for future use

Step 6: It is advisable to keep login credentials ready to avoid delays during peak traffic hours.

How to Check CBSE Result Without Internet

Students can also access their results offline using SMS and IVRS services:

Via SMS:

Open the SMS app on your phone

Type: cbse10 rollnumber dateofbirth schoolnumber centrenumber

Send it to 7738299899

Via IVRS (Call):

Delhi subscribers: 24300699

Other regions: 011-24300699

These methods allow students to check their results without needing an internet connection.

Key Highlights of CBSE Exams 2026

The CBSE Class 10 exams remain one of the largest academic assessments in India. The introduction of the two-board system marks a significant change in the evaluation process, allowing greater flexibility for students.

Unlike previous years when results were typically announced in May alongside Class 12, the board has now advanced the timeline. The early declaration helps accommodate the schedule for the second examination phase.

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