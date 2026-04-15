Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared In Record Time, Pass Percentage At 93.70%, Check Details

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared In Record Time, Pass Percentage At 93.70%, Check Details

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 declared early with 93.70% pass rate. Check region-wise stats, gender performance and direct link to download marksheet.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 05:15 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 board exam results for the 2025–26 academic session. In a notable shift from previous years, the results have been declared nearly a month earlier than usual, as they are typically released in May. 

The examinations were conducted between February 17 and March 11, 2026, with participation from lakhs of students across India and abroad. 

  • Total registered students: 24,83,479 
  • Students appeared: 24,71,777 
  • Students passed: 23,16,008 
  • Overall pass percentage: 93.70% 

Compared to last year (2025), there has been a slight increase of 0.04% in the pass percentage. 

Southern Regions Lead Again in CBSE Results 

As seen in previous years, southern regions have once again delivered outstanding performance: 

  • Trivandrum and Vijayawada: 99.79% 
  • Chennai: 99.58% 
  • Bengaluru: 98.91% 
  • In Delhi, the performance also remained strong: 
  • Delhi West: 97.45% 
  • Delhi East: 97.33% 
  • Meanwhile, Guwahati recorded the lowest pass percentage at 85.32%. 

Girls Outperform Boys in 2026 Results 

Girls have once again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 10 results: 

  • Girls: 94.99% 
  • Boys: 92.69% 
  • Transgender: 87.50% 

This trend highlights consistent academic performance by female students in board examinations. 

School-Wise Performance Trends 

Performance across different types of schools shows strong results overall: 

  • Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV): 99.57% 
  • Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV): 99.42% 
  • Private schools: 93.77% 
  • Government schools: 91.43% 

CBSE Class 10 continues to be one of the largest examinations in the country: 

  • Total schools: 27,339 
  • Exam centres: Over 8,000 
  • Candidates: Around 24.7 lakh 

Highest single-day turnout (February 21): Nearly 24.95 lakh students 

Second Board Exam Option Introduced 

Under the new policy, CBSE has implemented a two-board examination system from this year: 

  • First exam (main): Conducted in February–March 
  • Second exam: Scheduled to begin in May 

Students who wish to improve their marks can appear in the second examination. The application process will begin on April 16, 2026, and remain open for five days. 

Where and How to Check CBSE Result 2026 

Students can access their results through multiple platforms: 

  • CBSE official website 
  • results.nic.in 
  • DigiLocker 
  • UMANG app 

The digital marksheet will be available on DigiLocker, while printed copies will be distributed later through schools. 

No Merit List This Year 

CBSE has continued its policy of not releasing a merit list. Instead, merit certificates will be awarded to the top 0.1% of students in each subject. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 Declared CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Pass Percentage
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared In Record Time, Pass Percentage At 93.70%, Check Details
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared In Record Time, Pass Percentage At 93.70%, Check Details
Education
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Out LIVE: Check Scores by Roll Number & Name Now, Direct Link At cbse.gov.in
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Out LIVE: Check Scores by Roll Number & Name Now, Direct Link At cbse.gov.in
Education
CBSE 10th Result 2026: No Toppers List Again? Check Merit Policy & Key Updates
CBSE 10th Result 2026: No Toppers List Again? Check Merit Policy & Key Updates
Education
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Declared: Check Scores by Roll Number & Name Now, Direct Link At cbse.gov.in
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Declared: Check Scores by Roll Number & Name Now, Direct Link At cbse.gov.in
Advertisement

Videos

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding
Middle East conflict: China’s Diplomatic Push and US Pressure on Iran Oil Trade Escalate Geopolitical Tensions
War Alert: Reports Claim China Satellite Support Helped Iran in Precision Strikes During Conflict
Political Row: Centre May Upgrade Raghav Chadha’s Security Cover Amid Political Speculation
Breaking: Punjab Govt Withdraws Security Cover of AAP MP Raghav Chadha Amid Political Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget