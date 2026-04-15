CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared In Record Time, Pass Percentage At 93.70%, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 board exam results for the 2025–26 academic session. In a notable shift from previous years, the results have been declared nearly a month earlier than usual, as they are typically released in May.

The examinations were conducted between February 17 and March 11, 2026, with participation from lakhs of students across India and abroad.

Total registered students: 24,83,479

Students appeared: 24,71,777

Students passed: 23,16,008

Overall pass percentage: 93.70%

Compared to last year (2025), there has been a slight increase of 0.04% in the pass percentage.

Southern Regions Lead Again in CBSE Results

As seen in previous years, southern regions have once again delivered outstanding performance:

Trivandrum and Vijayawada: 99.79%

Chennai: 99.58%

Bengaluru: 98.91%

In Delhi, the performance also remained strong:

Delhi West: 97.45%

Delhi East: 97.33%

Meanwhile, Guwahati recorded the lowest pass percentage at 85.32%.

Girls Outperform Boys in 2026 Results

Girls have once again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 10 results:

Girls: 94.99%

Boys: 92.69%

Transgender: 87.50%

This trend highlights consistent academic performance by female students in board examinations.

School-Wise Performance Trends

Performance across different types of schools shows strong results overall:

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV): 99.57%

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV): 99.42%

Private schools: 93.77%

Government schools: 91.43%

CBSE Class 10 continues to be one of the largest examinations in the country:

Total schools: 27,339

Exam centres: Over 8,000

Candidates: Around 24.7 lakh

Highest single-day turnout (February 21): Nearly 24.95 lakh students

Second Board Exam Option Introduced

Under the new policy, CBSE has implemented a two-board examination system from this year:

First exam (main): Conducted in February–March

Second exam: Scheduled to begin in May

Students who wish to improve their marks can appear in the second examination. The application process will begin on April 16, 2026, and remain open for five days.

Where and How to Check CBSE Result 2026

Students can access their results through multiple platforms:

CBSE official website

results.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG app

The digital marksheet will be available on DigiLocker, while printed copies will be distributed later through schools.

No Merit List This Year

CBSE has continued its policy of not releasing a merit list. Instead, merit certificates will be awarded to the top 0.1% of students in each subject.

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