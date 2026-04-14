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HomeEducationCBSE 10th Result 2026: Passing Rules, Grace Marks & What To Do If You Score Low

CBSE 10th Result 2026: Passing Rules, Grace Marks & What To Do If You Score Low

CBSE 10th Result 2026 soon. Check passing marks, grace rules, compartment exam details and direct link to download marksheet online.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 07:46 AM (IST)

CBSE 10th Result 2026: The wait for the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is building strong momentum, with lakhs of students eagerly checking for updates. Once announced, candidates will be able to access their scores through the official website, cbse.gov.in, and download their digital marksheets. Alongside result access, it is equally important for students to understand the evaluation system, minimum passing requirements, and available options in case of low scores. 

CBSE follows a structured grading system to assess student performance. Marks are converted into grades ranging from A1 to E, where A1 represents scores between 91 and 100, while grade E indicates that a student has not passed. The overall performance is calculated using the CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average), derived from the best five subjects. 

CBSE 10th Passing Marks 2026: Minimum Criteria Explained 

To successfully clear the CBSE Class 10 board exams, students must obtain at least 33% marks in each subject. This includes both theory and internal assessment components. In subjects that have separate theory and practical exams, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% in each section individually to qualify as ‘pass’ in that subject. 

Grace Marks Rule in CBSE: Who Gets Extra Marks? 

There are instances where students fall short of passing marks by a small margin. In such cases, the board may provide relief through “grace marks.” This provision is meant for students who are very close to the minimum required score. However, the decision to award grace marks depends entirely on CBSE’s official guidelines and policies. 

Compartment Exam 2026: What to Do If You Fail 

Students who are unable to pass even after the application of grace marks are given another chance through the “Compartment Exam.” This allows candidates to reappear only in the subject(s) they could not clear. These exams are usually conducted soon after the declaration of the main results, giving students an opportunity to improve without losing an academic year. 

CBSE Exam Dates 2026 & Result Timeline 

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 11. All exams were held in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM across various centres. 

As the result announcement approaches, students are advised to stay informed, understand the evaluation criteria, and be prepared for the next academic steps. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 07:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 Class 10 Result Link CBSE Passing Rules 2026
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