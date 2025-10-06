Zubeen Garg Death: 7 People In Singapore Skip CID Summons; Assam CM Assures ‘Pressure’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that barring one, seven others present with singer Zubeen Garg during his last moments in Singapore were yet to respond to CID summons.

Sarma said that Rupkamal Kalita, who was present on the yacht when Garg died while swimming in the sea on September 19, has responded to the summons of the SIT probing into his death.

Kalita will come to Guwahati on Tuesday, the CM said.

However, the seven others have not said anything about coming to Assam to help in the investigation, Sarma said at a media briefing here.

''We will maintain pressure on them... the sooner they come, we can finish the investigation. We will motivate them to cooperate with us,'' he said.

''We believe that if one comes, the others will also follow,'' Sarma said.

He also said that the Assam Police was not required to go to Singapore for the investigation, as under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), ''whatever evidence the Singapore Police gathers will be shared with us''.

"Our request has already been sent to Singapore, but no foreign country will allow the police of another country to investigate on their soil,'' the chief minister added.

