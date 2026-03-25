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HomeNewsIndia‘No Locus Standi’: India Hits Back At Pakistan Over Asiya Andrabi Verdict

‘No Locus Standi’: India Hits Back At Pakistan Over Asiya Andrabi Verdict

Pakistan’s foreign ministry condemned the sentences, calling the verdict a “grave miscarriage of justice” and alleging “suppression of fundamental rights” in Jammu and Kashmir.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 08:53 PM (IST)
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India on Wednesday rejected Pakistan’s condemnation of the life sentence awarded to Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi, head of the banned Dukhtaran-e-Millat, stating that Islamabad’s position amounted to condoning violence and the killing of innocent people.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Andrabi to life imprisonment and handed 30-year prison terms to her two associates after their conviction under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other laws. Andrabi is the founder of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, a banned terrorist group.

Pakistan Terms Verdict ‘Miscarriage Of Justice’

Pakistan’s foreign ministry condemned the sentences, calling the verdict a “grave miscarriage of justice” and alleging “suppression of fundamental rights” in Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement described Andrabi as a “prominent Kashmiri political leader”.

India’s Sharp Response

Responding hours later, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India rejects the “statement issued by Pakistan in support of a banned terrorist organisation and its members”.

He added that Pakistan has “no locus standi to comment on matters internal to India or its judicial processes”.

“However, one is not surprised that a country, which has long been sponsoring terrorism, has come up with such a statement condoning violence and killing of innocent people,” Jaiswal said.

Call For Introspection

Jaiswal further said Pakistan should “introspect on the grave and systematic human rights violations it continues to perpetrate” instead of “peddling lies and frivolous narratives”.

Charges Against Andrabi

Pakistan’s foreign ministry described Andrabi as a “vocal advocate for the Kashmir cause” and argued that the “harsh sentencing” reflected shrinking space for political expression in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the charges against Andrabi, she was involved in inciting people in Kashmir to launch an armed rebellion against the Indian government with the backing of Pakistan-based terror groups. She was also charged with being in contact with Hafiz Saeed, founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did India reject Pakistan's condemnation of Asiya Andrabi's sentence?

India stated that Pakistan's condemnation amounted to condoning violence and the killing of innocent people. They also asserted that Pakistan has no standing to comment on India's internal judicial processes.

What was the sentence given to Asiya Andrabi and her associates?

Asiya Andrabi was sentenced to life imprisonment, and her two associates received 30-year prison terms. This was after their conviction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other laws.

What are the charges against Asiya Andrabi?

Andrabi was charged with inciting an armed rebellion against the Indian government in Kashmir with support from Pakistan-based terror groups. She was also accused of being in contact with leaders of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

How did Pakistan describe the court's verdict?

Pakistan's foreign ministry called the verdict a 'grave miscarriage of justice' and alleged 'suppression of fundamental rights' in Jammu and Kashmir. They referred to Andrabi as a 'prominent Kashmiri political leader'.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 08:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan INDIA Randhir Jaiswal Asiya Andrabi
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