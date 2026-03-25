‘No Locus Standi’: India Hits Back At Pakistan Over Asiya Andrabi Verdict

India on Wednesday rejected Pakistan’s condemnation of the life sentence awarded to Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi, head of the banned Dukhtaran-e-Millat, stating that Islamabad’s position amounted to condoning violence and the killing of innocent people.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Andrabi to life imprisonment and handed 30-year prison terms to her two associates after their conviction under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other laws. Andrabi is the founder of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, a banned terrorist group.

Pakistan Terms Verdict ‘Miscarriage Of Justice’

Pakistan’s foreign ministry condemned the sentences, calling the verdict a “grave miscarriage of justice” and alleging “suppression of fundamental rights” in Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement described Andrabi as a “prominent Kashmiri political leader”.

India’s Sharp Response

Responding hours later, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India rejects the “statement issued by Pakistan in support of a banned terrorist organisation and its members”.

He added that Pakistan has “no locus standi to comment on matters internal to India or its judicial processes”.

“However, one is not surprised that a country, which has long been sponsoring terrorism, has come up with such a statement condoning violence and killing of innocent people,” Jaiswal said.

Call For Introspection

Jaiswal further said Pakistan should “introspect on the grave and systematic human rights violations it continues to perpetrate” instead of “peddling lies and frivolous narratives”.

Charges Against Andrabi

Pakistan’s foreign ministry described Andrabi as a “vocal advocate for the Kashmir cause” and argued that the “harsh sentencing” reflected shrinking space for political expression in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the charges against Andrabi, she was involved in inciting people in Kashmir to launch an armed rebellion against the Indian government with the backing of Pakistan-based terror groups. She was also charged with being in contact with Hafiz Saeed, founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.