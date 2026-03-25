India stated that Pakistan's condemnation amounted to condoning violence and the killing of innocent people. They also asserted that Pakistan has no standing to comment on India's internal judicial processes.
‘No Locus Standi’: India Hits Back At Pakistan Over Asiya Andrabi Verdict
Pakistan’s foreign ministry condemned the sentences, calling the verdict a “grave miscarriage of justice” and alleging “suppression of fundamental rights” in Jammu and Kashmir.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did India reject Pakistan's condemnation of Asiya Andrabi's sentence?
What was the sentence given to Asiya Andrabi and her associates?
Asiya Andrabi was sentenced to life imprisonment, and her two associates received 30-year prison terms. This was after their conviction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other laws.
What are the charges against Asiya Andrabi?
Andrabi was charged with inciting an armed rebellion against the Indian government in Kashmir with support from Pakistan-based terror groups. She was also accused of being in contact with leaders of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.
How did Pakistan describe the court's verdict?
Pakistan's foreign ministry called the verdict a 'grave miscarriage of justice' and alleged 'suppression of fundamental rights' in Jammu and Kashmir. They referred to Andrabi as a 'prominent Kashmiri political leader'.