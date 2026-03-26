OPINION | Iran War Turning Into Long Conflict: What It Means For India And Why It Matters

In the first week of March, the world stood on edge.

A sudden escalation between the United States and Iran triggered widespread fears of a possible third world war. With multiple actors-including Israel, Gulf nations, and major global stakeholders and appearing poised for involvement, the crisis seemed dangerously close to spiraling into a full-scale international conflict.

For countries like India, the implications were immediate and deeply concerning. As one of the world’s largest energy importers and a nation with vast strategic and diaspora interests in the Middle East, India found itself closely watching developments that could directly impact its economy and security.

Yet, within weeks, the narrative began to shift.

Today, the fear is no longer of an immediate global war. Instead, the conflict is evolving into a prolonged, complex, and grinding confrontation-one that may last far longer than initially anticipated. For India, this shift from sudden escalation to sustained instability presents a different, and in many ways more challenging, set of risks.

From Global War Anxiety To Direct US & Iran Confrontation

The turning point came when the United States moved from indirect involvement to direct military participation. Airstrikes, troop deployments, and active operations marked a clear transition, transforming the conflict into a direct confrontation with Iran. Earlier fears of a world war were driven by uncertainty and unclear alliances and the possibility of rapid escalation. However, once the conflict became more clearly defined as a U.S. & Iran confrontation, the unpredictability reduced, even as the risks remained high. For India, this shift brought a mixed sense of relief and concern. While the immediate threat of a large-scale global war appeared to recede, the likelihood of a prolonged conflict increased and raising long-term strategic and economic challenges.

The 48-Hour Ultimatum & Market Shockwaves

One of the most dramatic moments came when U.S. President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz. The ultimatum sent global markets into turmoil. Oil prices surged sharply, reflecting fears of supply disruptions in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. For India, this was not just a geopolitical event-it was an economic warning signal.

India imports a significant portion of its crude oil, much of it passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Any disruption in this route directly affects fuel prices, inflation, and the overall economic stability of the country.

The sudden shift in tone from military threats to claims of ongoing negotiations only added to the uncertainty. It revealed the fragility of the situation and the lack of a clear, consistent strategy.

Negotiations Without Trust & India’s Diplomatic Balancing

Claims of negotiations between the United States and Iran were quickly met with skepticism. Tehran rejected the idea of direct talks, while backchannel communications failed to produce tangible outcomes. This lack of trust has prolonged the conflict and limited the scope for diplomatic resolution.

For India, the situation presents a delicate diplomatic challenge. India has historically maintained strong ties with both Washington and Tehran. While its strategic partnership with the United States has deepened in recent years, Iran remains important for energy security and regional connectivity projects, such as the development of the Chabahar port.

India must therefore walk a fine line supporting stability and peace while avoiding taking sides in a conflict that could jeopardize its long-term interests.

Pakistan’s Role & Regional Implications For India

Amid the diplomatic deadlock, Pakistan has attempted to position itself as a mediator between the United States and Iran. While Islamabad’s efforts have not yielded significant progress, its involvement carries broader regional implications. For India, Pakistan’s role adds another layer of strategic complexity. Any enhancement of Pakistan’s diplomatic relevance in the region could influence broader geopolitical dynamics, particularly in South Asia.

However, the limited success of these mediation efforts also highlights the depth of mistrust that defines the current conflict.

A War of Endurance: Strategic Implications For India

The most significant transformation in the conflict is its evolution into a war of endurance. Despite its military superiority, the United States faces a unique challenge in confronting Iran, which relies on asymmetric warfare, proxy networks, missile systems, and geographic advantages. This makes a quick resolution unlikely.

For India, a prolonged conflict in the Middle East presents multiple strategic concerns:

Energy Security: Sustained instability could lead to prolonged volatility in oil prices, affecting India’s import bill and economic growth.

Diaspora Safety: Millions of Indian nationals live and work in the Gulf region. Escalation or prolonged instability could put their safety at risk.

Trade Routes: The Middle East is a crucial hub for India’s trade with Europe and Africa. Disruptions could impact shipping and logistics.

Strategic Projects: Investments such as Chabahar port in Iran could face delays or complications.

Thus, the shift from a short-term crisis to a long-term conflict significantly raises the stakes for India.

The Real Danger: Stalemate & Its Global Impact

Ironically, the greatest risk today is not escalation into a global war, but stagnation. A prolonged stalemate in the conflict could have far-reaching consequences. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, and even minor disruptions can create ripple effects across the global economy.

For India, this translates into inflationary pressures, currency fluctuations, and economic uncertainty. Rising fuel prices can impact everything from transportation to manufacturing, affecting both businesses and ordinary citizens. Moreover, a prolonged conflict increases the risk of gradual escalation.

Over time, more actors could become involved, complicating the situation further and making resolution even more difficult.

A War Without Exit & India’s Strategic Response

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of the current situation is the absence of a clear exit strategy. Neither military victory nor diplomatic resolution appears imminent. Mediation efforts have failed to produce breakthroughs, and both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

This creates the conditions for a “forever war” a prolonged conflict that continues because it cannot be easily resolved.

For India, the appropriate response lies in strategic balancing:

Strengthening energy diversification to reduce dependence on volatile regions

Enhancing diplomatic engagement with all stakeholders

Preparing contingency plans for evacuation and diaspora protection

Expanding strategic reserves to cushion against oil shocks

India’s foreign policy, traditionally rooted in strategic autonomy, will be tested in navigating this complex geopolitical landscape.

Conclusion: From Immediate Fear To Long-Term Challenge

The Iran war has undergone a rapid transformation.

In early March, it was defined by fear & fear of escalation, fear of a global war, and fear of sudden disruption. Today, it has evolved into a slow-burning, prolonged conflict that may prove even more difficult to manage.

For the world, the immediate danger of a third world war may have receded. But for India, and indeed for the global community, a new challenge has emerged one of endurance, uncertainty, and sustained risk.

This is no longer a crisis of days or weeks. It is a test of resilience, strategy, and diplomacy.

In the end, this war may not be remembered for how it began, but for how long it lasted and how deeply it reshaped global and regional dynamics.

For India, the challenge will be not just to respond, but to adapt.

(The author is Post Doctoral Fellow (ICSSR, Ministry of Education) at Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi )

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