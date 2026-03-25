Iran Sets 5 Conditions, Rejects US Proposal, Says War Will End Only On Its Terms

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Iran has set out five clear conditions for ending the ongoing conflict, rejecting a US-backed ceasefire proposal and signalling that any deal will only happen on its terms. The response, conveyed through diplomatic channels, comes as efforts continue to broker a pause in hostilities through regional intermediaries. Tehran has described the latest proposal as an attempt to increase pressure rather than move towards peace, and has insisted that guarantees on security, reparations and regional commitments must come before any agreement to halt the fighting.

Iran Sets Five Conditions

Iranian officials said Tehran would agree to end the war only if the following conditions are met:

A complete halt to what it described as aggression and targeted assassinations against Iran. Firm and verifiable guarantees that the war will not be imposed again on the Islamic Republic. Clear and legally defined payment of war damages and reparations. An end to hostilities across all fronts, including those involving resistance groups aligned with Iran in the region. Recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran said is its natural and legal right and a guarantee that the other side will honour its commitments.

Iran has described the latest proposal, delivered through what it called a friendly regional intermediary, as a move that risks raising tensions rather than reducing them.

Talks Through Pakistan, Deal Still Uncertain

Pakistan recently conveyed a set of ceasefire-related proposals from the United States to Iran as part of efforts to open a channel for negotiations. The move raised hopes of a temporary halt in fighting, but Iran’s response suggests that a breakthrough remains unlikely in the near term.

Officials familiar with the discussions said Washington is exploring a framework that could begin with a short ceasefire followed by wider talks, while Israel is believed to be cautious about any agreement that could limit its military operations.

With Tehran now placing strict conditions on the table, the chances of an early deal remain uncertain, even as regional powers continue efforts to prevent further escalation.