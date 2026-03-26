13 Killed, Over 20 Injured After Bus Crashes Into Lorry, Catches Fire In Andhra

A horrific road accident near Rayavaram in Prakasam district on Wednesday left at least 13 people dead after a private travel bus rammed into a tipper lorry in a head-on collision. The crash occurred close to slab quarry areas, where the impact proved catastrophic.

Within moments of the collision, the bus was engulfed in flames, leaving passengers with little chance to escape. The fire spread rapidly, reducing the vehicle to a charred shell. Authorities confirmed that the intensity of the blaze made rescue operations extremely challenging in the initial moments following the crash.

A senior police officer, Markapuram DSP, stated that the force of the collision resulted in the bus being completely gutted. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, working amid smoke and debris to locate survivors and transport the injured to nearby hospitals. Officials warned that the toll could climb further, as several victims remain in critical condition.

CM Naidu Seeks Swift Action, Orders Probe

N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed authorities to extend full support to those affected. He reviewed the medical assistance being provided to the injured and stressed the urgency of relief efforts.

Concerned over the possibility of more fatalities, the Chief Minister ordered a comprehensive investigation into the accident. He asked officials to compile a detailed report outlining the sequence of events and identifying the factors that led to the deadly crash.

Focus On Causes And Safety Concerns

Authorities have begun examining multiple angles, including possible negligence, overspeeding, and mechanical failure. The sudden fire that consumed the bus has also raised serious concerns about safety preparedness in private transport operations.

Investigators are probing whether the lorry involved was carrying an excessive load, which may have intensified the collision. The incident has renewed scrutiny over compliance with safety norms and emergency response mechanisms in long-distance travel services.

Local administration has stepped up efforts to assist victims and their families. Medical facilities in the region have been placed on high alert, with dedicated teams treating the injured.

Police have secured the accident site, cleared wreckage, and are working to restore normal traffic movement. Support measures are also being arranged for grieving families, as authorities continue to assess the full extent of the tragedy.