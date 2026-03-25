Delhi Likely To See Light Showers, Gusty Winds On Thursday

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New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) In what experts are calling a rather unusual March, Delhi is set to experience another spell of strong winds, mild dust storms, and light rain on Thursday. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, two notches above normal.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a thunderstorm with rain on Thursday, with the minimum temperature expected to settle around 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum likely to reach 34 degrees Celsius.

"Unusual rainfall activity has been observed this March. Typically, the month sees only isolated pre-monsoon showers, but this time there have been multiple spells of rain. This is due to a series of western disturbances, one of which has been active since March 15 and is approaching at a lower altitude than usual," said Mahesh Palawat of Skymet.

He added that another western disturbance has induced a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining parts of northwest Rajasthan and west Haryana.

"As a result, parts of Delhi are likely to experience high wind speeds, light rain and mild dust storms tomorrow. While this system may not significantly impact temperatures immediately, a more pronounced effect is expected towards the end of the month," he said.

Explaining the outlook, Palawat said rainfall activity is likely towards the end of the month.

"Between March 29 and 31, widespread rainfall activity is likely across large parts of India. This extended spell is expected to bring down temperatures, with daytime readings likely to settle in the mid-20s degrees Celsius towards the end of March," he said. Station-wise, the maximum temperature was highest at Ridge at 34 degrees Celsius, followed by Lodi Road at 33.8 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar at 33.7 degrees Celsius and Safdarjung at 33.5 degrees Celsius, while the lowest was recorded at Palam at 31.9 degrees Celsius.

For the minimum temperature, Lodi Road and Ayanagar recorded the lowest at 15.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Safdarjung at 16.4 degrees Celsius, while Ridge and Palam recorded 16.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 183. The air quality is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category from Thursday to March 28, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor', and 401–500 'severe'.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)