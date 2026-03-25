Fake IAS Groom Arrested For Cheating Bride’s Family Of Rs 15 Lakh In Gorakhpur

A man from Etawah, accused of posing as a fake IAS officer and marrying a woman in Gorakhpur on March 11, has been arrested by police in Gorakhpur. Pritam Kumar Nishad allegedly extorted Rs 15 lakh from the bride’s family in the name of dowry, while the family spent around Rs 30 lakh on the wedding.

Suspicion arose during the bride’s farewell ceremony, prompting the bride’s relatives to follow him. Using the bride’s live location, they reached his house in Etawah, where his deception was exposed. An FIR was subsequently registered in Gorakhpur.

SP City Nimish Patil revealed details of the case, stating that the victim’s father had filed a complaint at the Cantt police station under multiple sections of the BNS. The accused, also known as Arjun Singh, a resident of Etawah district, was later arrested from Jalaun.

Claimed To Be IAS Officer

During interrogation, Nishad admitted he had never cleared the UPSC exam and had falsely claimed to be an IAS officer of the Manipur cadre. He holds a BSc degree and confessed to marrying two women, including the recent marriage in Gorakhpur. Police said he used such marriages to extort money and defraud people by posing as a civil servant. No evidence has yet emerged of any plan to traffic the bride.

According to police, Nishad got in touch with the victim’s family through a WhatsApp group named “Nishad Vivah Group.” After gaining their trust, the marriage was arranged. Investigations suggest his primary motive was financial fraud. Officials said he acted alone, and those who attended the wedding are being questioned. Anyone found involved will face action.

How The Fraud Unfolded

The bride’s family, residents of Mohaddipur in Gorakhpur, said Nishad introduced himself as an IAS officer posted in Manipur. To gain credibility, he shared purported media interviews, office visuals, and photos with political leaders.

Initially, he claimed he would marry without dowry but later demanded Rs 15 lakh citing wedding expenses. The family, believing they were securing an IAS groom, agreed. They paid Rs 10 lakh in cash during the engagement and Rs 5 lakh more on the wedding day.

The wedding took place with great pomp on March 11 at Durga Marriage Lawn in Nandanagar, with total expenses touching Rs 30 lakh. Accommodation for the wedding party was arranged at a hotel in Mohaddipur.

The fraud came to light on March 12, after the wedding procession had departed. The family learned from a guest that the groom was not an IAS officer. When they reached the address he had provided, they found their daughter in a small room, while Nishad and his sister had already fled.