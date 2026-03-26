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Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday made it clear that India will not position itself as a mediator or “broker” in international disputes, pushing back against narratives surrounding Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach in the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States.

India Rejects ‘Broker’ Role In Global Conflicts

Speaking at an all-party meeting, Jaishankar emphasised that India’s approach is rooted in encouraging resolution rather than inserting itself into negotiations.



He conveyed that Narendra Modi, during a recent conversation with Donald Trump, flagged the wider impact of the conflict and called for a swift end, noting that the situation was affecting all stakeholders.

Jaishankar Cites History, Not Criticism

Providing context, Jaishankar noted that Pakistan has historically sought to position itself as an intermediary in global affairs. He referenced its role in facilitating communication between the US and China in 1971, and later between Washington and Tehran in 1981, as per NDTV.

Government sources clarified that these remarks were meant to underline historical precedent rather than criticise Pakistan’s current actions. The all-party meeting, chaired by Rajnath Singh, was attended by senior ministers including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Hardeep Singh Puri, along with leaders from various opposition parties.

Energy Security And Global Positioning In Focus

On the domestic front, the government highlighted improving energy resilience despite global uncertainty. Officials pointed to a rise in LPG production and confirmed that multiple vessels have successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz, with more expected in the coming days.

Responding to opposition concerns that India had remained quiet, Jaishankar asserted that the government has been actively engaged at multiple levels. Addressing questions on global groupings, he noted that the Non-Aligned Movement, currently chaired by Uganda, has chosen not to issue a statement, while BRICS nations hold differing perspectives on the crisis.

Pakistan’s Diplomatic Push Gains Visibility

Islamabad, however, has been actively projecting its role. Shehbaz Sharif announced that his country was willing to host talks between Washington and Tehran if both parties agreed. Reports suggest Pakistan, along with Egypt and Turkey, has been involved in behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach aimed at reducing tensions.



Sharif also reached out to Masoud Pezeshkian, urging restraint.



Meanwhile, Trump appeared to acknowledge these efforts by sharing Sharif’s remarks on Truth Social. The US President had earlier paused proposed military strikes on Iranian targets, citing ongoing discussions with Tehran. International reports indicate that Pakistan’s security establishment has been facilitating indirect communication between the US and Iran, with Ishaq Dar maintaining contact with Iranian officials. While Iran has confirmed receiving proposals, it has not yet agreed to formal negotiations.