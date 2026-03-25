'16 RDX IEDs Planted': Fresh Bomb Threat Rocks Delhi Assembly Amid Sessions, Search Underway

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The Delhi Legislative Assembly received another bomb threat on Wednesday, triggering a high-alert security response across the premises. The threat was sent via email to the Office of the Speaker, specifically targeting Vijender Gupta’s OSD.

Authorities immediately initiated a full-scale search operation, with police and emergency teams combing the entire complex.

Delhi Assembly Bomb Threat: Email Claims “16 RDX IEDs” Planted

According to officials, the threatening email claimed that “16 RDX IEDs have been planted in the Delhi Assembly” and warned of an explosion at 1:40 pm.

The alarming message prompted swift action from Delhi Police, which deployed multiple teams along with dog squads to sweep the परिसर thoroughly.

Intensive Search Across Entire Premises

Security personnel are conducting detailed checks across all sections of the Assembly complex. Every corner, including plants, pots, and open spaces, is being carefully inspected to rule out any खतरा.

Officials said the search operation is being carried out as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of lawmakers, staff, and visitors.

Second Threat In Two Days Raises Alarm

This marks the second such threat in as many days. A similar email warning was sent on Tuesday, also addressed to the Speaker. The repeated threats have raised concerns over security and prompted tighter surveillance around key government buildings in the capital.

The threatening communication not only mentioned explosives but also indicated personal targeting of the Speaker, adding to the seriousness of the situation.

Threat Comes Amid Ongoing Budget Session

The incident comes at a time when the Delhi Assembly is in session. The budget session began earlier this week, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presenting the state budget on Tuesday.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the credibility of the threat, but investigations are underway to trace the origin of the email and identify those responsible.