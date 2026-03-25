West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP Releases Third List, RG Kar Victim’s Mother Among 19 Candidates

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BJP has released its third list of candidates for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, announcing 19 more names as political activity intensifies ahead of the two-phase polling next month. The latest list includes Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, who has been fielded from Panihati. With this, the party has declared candidates for a large number of seats after earlier announcing two lists. The elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases in April, with counting scheduled for May 4.

BJP Releases Third List

In the third list, the BJP named 19 candidates for different constituencies across the state. Ratna Debnath has been given the ticket from Panihati, while Rathindra Nath Bose will contest from Cooch Behar South. Dinesh Sarkar has been fielded from Rajganj (SC) and Chitrajit Roy from Islampur.

The party has also nominated Haripada Barman from Hemtabad (SC), Amalan Bhaduri from English Bazar, Swapan Das from Shantipur, Biplab Mandal from Howrah Central and Dipanjan Chakraborty from Uttarpara.

The announcement comes as the BJP steps up preparations for the Assembly elections, with the party aiming to expand its presence in the state.

Earlier Lists Announced

The BJP had earlier released two lists of candidates. In the first list, the party announced 144 names, followed by 111 candidates in the second list.

In the second list, actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly was fielded from Sonarpur South, while former Union minister Nisith Pramanik was given the ticket from Mathabhanga (SC). Candidates were also named for several seats in north Bengal, including Mekhliganj, Madarihat, Dhupguri, Maynaguri and Jalpaiguri.

The party has also fielded Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to contest.

Polling In Two Phases

Voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections will take place in two phases. The first phase will be held on April 23 and the second on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

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