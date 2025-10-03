Singapore Police Share Zubeen Garg’s Autopsy Report With Indian Authorities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has provided a copy of the autopsy report of late singer Zubeen Garg, along with preliminary findings on his death, to the High Commission of India following a formal request. According to sources, investigators also spoke with the singer’s wife, Garima Garg, as part of the ongoing probe.

The celebrated Assamese singer tragically drowned in Singapore on September 19, where he was attending events commemorating 60 years of India-Singapore diplomatic ties and the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism.

Autopsy Confirms Cause of Death

The autopsy confirmed that Zubeen Garg died due to drowning while swimming off a Singapore island. This clarified earlier reports that had speculated scuba diving as the cause. Despite the confirmation, SPF noted that investigations are still underway and urged the public to refrain from circulating videos or images related to the incident out of respect for the late musician.

Earlier, authorities had already ruled out foul play. Legal experts indicated that a coroner’s inquiry could potentially shed light on the exact sequence of events leading to Garg’s drowning.

Arrests and Investigation in India

Back in Assam, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID is probing the case amid suspicions of negligence and foul play. The investigation has already led to four arrests. Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta were among the first detained. More recently, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta were also taken into custody.

Wife Garima Garg Raises Questions

In an interview with CNN-News18, Garima Garg expressed concerns over the circumstances that led to her husband’s death. She questioned the decisions made by his manager. “Why was he not taken care of when his manager was there? We have lost our cultural icon," she said.

She revealed that Zubeen, who had been on medication and was visibly fatigued from recent tours, had not mentioned any plans for a picnic when she last spoke to him on September 18. “He usually sleeps during the day; maybe he was forcefully taken. He was also on medication – I don’t even know if he was given his medicines," she explained.

According to Garima, Siddharth later claimed that Zubeen suffered his first seizure while inside the water. Her statements have added another layer of complexity to the case, which remains under active investigation both in Singapore and India.