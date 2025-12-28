Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CM Dhami Condemns Murder Of Tripura Student Angel Chakma, Vows Strict Action Against Accused

CM Dhami Condemns Murder Of Tripura Student Angel Chakma, Vows Strict Action Against Accused

Uttarakhand CM vows strict action after Tripura student Angel Chakma killed in Dehradun. Angel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar in Tripura's Unakoti district.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 07:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Uttarakhand government has taken the murder of Tripura student Angel Chakma in Dehradun very seriously. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condemned the incident, stating that such violent acts are unacceptable in the state and that perpetrators will face severe punishment.

Angel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar in Tripura's Unakoti district, was studying in Dehradun when he was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries yesterday, sparking outrage across the state and the student community.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s Statement

The Chief Minister highlighted that Uttarakhand, “the land of Gods,” has no place for those disrupting peace and harmony. He assured that the government will take the strongest action against those violating law and order, and no leniency will be shown.

Five accused have been arrested so far, including two minors who have been sent to a juvenile home. One accused remains absconding, with a reward of ₹25,000 announced for information leading to his capture. A special police team has also been dispatched to Nepal to apprehend him.

CM Dhami directed police officials to ensure the absconding accused is arrested at the earliest. He reaffirmed that the safety of all residents, regardless of their state of origin, remains a top priority and expressed condolences to Angel Chakma’s family, assuring justice will be served.


Published at : 28 Dec 2025 07:49 PM (IST)

Uttarakhand Dehradun Tripura Chief Minister Dhami
