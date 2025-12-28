Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Political activity has intensified ahead of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for 2026. Amid ongoing alliance talks, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) has finalised an understanding with the Thackeray brothers’ alliance for the civic polls.

According to sources, the NCP (Sharad Pawar) has been allotted 10 seats by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance. The party is expected to announce its list of candidates shortly.

Seat Demand Scaled Down

The NCP (Sharad Pawar) had initially demanded 52 seats, but negotiations eventually concluded with an allocation of 10 seats. With this agreement, the party will now contest the BMC elections alongside the Thackeray brothers.

For the past several days, speculation was rife over whether Sharad Pawar’s faction would align with the Congress or the Thackeray-led alliance in Mumbai. While talks were held with the Congress, no final decision emerged, following which the party opted to join hands with Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS.

Political observers believe the alliance will strengthen the Thackeray brothers’ position in Mumbai’s civic politics.

Nomination Process Underway

Meanwhile, the election process for municipal corporations across Maharashtra is underway. The filing of nomination papers for 29 municipal corporations began on December 23 and will continue till December 30. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on December 31, while candidates can withdraw their applications until January 2.

The final list of candidates and election symbols will be announced on January 3. Polling will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16.

Seat Sharing Discussions Are Underway

With just over two weeks remaining for the elections, seat-sharing discussions are still ongoing among several political parties. Sources indicate that talks are also continuing between the Shiv Sena and the BJP in certain regions.

In Nashik, confusion persists within the Mahayuti alliance over seat distribution, leading to uncertainty among party workers. Senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan is expected to hold discussions with Shiv Sena and NCP leaders to resolve the issue.