Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDrunk Driver Hits Traffic Cop, Speeds Off With Him On Car Bonnet In Hyderabad: Watch

Drunk Driver Hits Traffic Cop, Speeds Off With Him On Car Bonnet In Hyderabad: Watch

The accused, identified as G Tarun, rammed his luxury Mercedes car into another vehicle from behind in Nanakramguda and later attempted to flee toward Gachibowli.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 09:23 AM (IST)

A major accident was narrowly averted in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad after a 24-year-old man allegedly created a ruckus while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accused, identified as G Tarun, rammed his luxury Mercedes car into another vehicle from behind in Nanakramguda and later attempted to flee toward Gachibowli. A traffic constable, Narasimhulu, who was on duty, tried to intercept the vehicle.

When the driver refused to halt, the constable reportedly climbed onto the bonnet in an attempt to stop him. However, the intoxicated driver continued driving for some distance with the constable clinging to the bonnet. Police personnel who arrived at the scene later arrested the accused and registered a case against him under multiple sections of the law.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the constable holding onto the moving car’s bonnet, leaving bystanders shocked and alarmed.

918 Drunk Drivers Caught In One Weekend

In a recent enforcement drive, Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police reportedly booked 918 motorists for drunk driving in a single weekend, with three individuals sent to jail.

Under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml is considered an offence. If such driving results in an accident, stricter provisions under criminal law may also be invoked. Authorities said the accused remains in police custody. Constable Narasimhulu was provided immediate medical attention and is reported to be in stable condition.

Rising Road Accident Toll in India

Road accidents continue to pose a serious concern across India. According to reports, more than 4.5 lakh road accidents were recorded nationwide in 2022, resulting in over 1.5 lakh deaths. However, estimates based on the Sample Registration System (SRS), which compiles mortality data from households across the country, suggest that the actual number of fatalities could be as high as 2.7 lakh -- nearly double the official police figures.

Related Video

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad News Hyderabad Accident Hyderabad Crime
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Drunk Driver Hits Traffic Cop, Speeds Off With Him On Car Bonnet In Hyderabad: Watch
Drunk Driver Hits Traffic Cop, Speeds Off With Him On Car Bonnet In Hyderabad: Watch
Cities
Sikh Woman Asked To Remove Turban Before MPPSC Exam, Sparks Row
Sikh Woman Asked To Remove Turban Before MPPSC Exam, Sparks Row
Cities
Delhi Temperatures To Touch 35°C After Holi, Check IMD Forecast
Delhi Temperatures To Touch 35°C After Holi, Check IMD Forecast
Cities
Body Found In Veg Biryani Shop's Freezer In Lucknow, Police Launch Probe
Body Found In Veg Biryani Shop's Freezer In Lucknow, Police Launch Probe
Advertisement

Videos

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting
Breaking news: Destruction Reported in Doha After Iranian Strike
Breaking News: Panic at Dubai International Airport Amid Iranian Strikes
Regional Fallout: Anger Over Ali Khamenei’s Death Spreads to Pakistan
Breaking news: Protesters Target U.S. Consulate in Karachi After Khamenei’s Death
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget