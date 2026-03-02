Drunk Driver Hits Traffic Cop, Speeds Off With Him On Car Bonnet In Hyderabad: Watch

A major accident was narrowly averted in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad after a 24-year-old man allegedly created a ruckus while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accused, identified as G Tarun, rammed his luxury Mercedes car into another vehicle from behind in Nanakramguda and later attempted to flee toward Gachibowli. A traffic constable, Narasimhulu, who was on duty, tried to intercept the vehicle.

When the driver refused to halt, the constable reportedly climbed onto the bonnet in an attempt to stop him. However, the intoxicated driver continued driving for some distance with the constable clinging to the bonnet. Police personnel who arrived at the scene later arrested the accused and registered a case against him under multiple sections of the law.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the constable holding onto the moving car’s bonnet, leaving bystanders shocked and alarmed.

918 Drunk Drivers Caught In One Weekend

In a recent enforcement drive, Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police reportedly booked 918 motorists for drunk driving in a single weekend, with three individuals sent to jail.

Under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml is considered an offence. If such driving results in an accident, stricter provisions under criminal law may also be invoked. Authorities said the accused remains in police custody. Constable Narasimhulu was provided immediate medical attention and is reported to be in stable condition.

Rising Road Accident Toll in India

Road accidents continue to pose a serious concern across India. According to reports, more than 4.5 lakh road accidents were recorded nationwide in 2022, resulting in over 1.5 lakh deaths. However, estimates based on the Sample Registration System (SRS), which compiles mortality data from households across the country, suggest that the actual number of fatalities could be as high as 2.7 lakh -- nearly double the official police figures.