HomeCitiesHumayun Kabir’s Son Detained For Assaulting On Duty Police Assigned To Father

Humayun Kabir’s Son Detained For Assaulting On Duty Police Assigned To Father

Police arrest Humayun Kabir’s son over alleged guard assault; MLA denies charge, accuses guard of misbehaviour. The guard later alleged that Humayun Kabir’s son assaulted him over the issue.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 04:13 PM (IST)

JUP chairperson Humayun Kabir’s son, Gulam Nabi Azad, was detained after allegedly assaulting an on-duty police constable assigned to Kabir’s security; a case has been registered based on the constable’s complaint.

According to police sources, the security guard had sought leave, which was reportedly denied. The guard later alleged that Humayun Kabir’s son assaulted him over the issue. Police reached Humayun Kabir’s house after receiving the complaint, triggering tension in the area.

Humayun Kabir Rejects Allegation

Humayun Kabir, however, rejected the assault allegation and accused the security guard of misbehaving. He claimed the guard attempted to attack him and was merely pushed out by his son in self-defence.

“The security guard came to beat me. My son only pushed him out,” Humayun said, warning that he would surround the SP office on Thursday if the police acted “indecently”.

The incident has sparked political ripples in Murshidabad, with investigations continuing into the conflicting claims.

Amid Suspension, Political Attention On Kabir

The incident comes amid heightened political attention on Kabir, who was recently suspended by the Trinamool Congress following controversy over his proposal to build a mosque in Murshidabad inspired by the Babri Mosque.

Last week, Kabir launched his new political outfit, the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), announcing plans to contest 182 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. Targeting the Trinamool’s Muslim vote base, he has claimed his party could emerge as a kingmaker in the 2026 polls.

 

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
