Starmer Warns Iran’s Retaliation Growing More Reckless & Dangerous After Khamenei's Killing

HomeNewsWorldStarmer Warns Iran’s Retaliation Growing More Reckless & Dangerous After Khamenei's Killing

Addressing MPs in the House of Commons, Starmer said the death of Ayatollah Khamenei would not deter Iran from continuing its military operations across the region.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 10:59 PM (IST)
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has not curbed Tehran’s military activity but instead triggered a more dangerous phase of retaliation. Speaking in Parliament on Monday, he warned that Iran’s response had grown increasingly reckless, with strikes now extending beyond purely military objectives. His remarks come amid mounting regional instability following the assassination of Iran’s most powerful political and religious figure.

‘More Dangerous To Civilians’

Addressing MPs in the House of Commons, Starmer said the death of Ayatollah Khamenei would not deter Iran from continuing its military operations across the region.

“The death of Khamenei will not stop Iran from launching these strikes,” the Prime Minister said. “In fact, their approach is becoming even more reckless and more dangerous to civilians.”

He noted that Iran had targeted both military and economic sites in recent attacks, raising concerns about the widening scope of its operations. Downing Street indicated that the UK is closely monitoring developments and remains in contact with international partners.

Escalation Across The Region

Khamenei’s killing in Israeli strikes last week marked a significant turning point in the conflict. Since then, Iran has intensified retaliatory actions, striking what it describes as strategic and economic targets across the region.

Western officials fear the expanding nature of the attacks could destabilise key trade routes and critical infrastructure, further heightening tensions in West Asia. The targeting of economic assets has raised particular alarm over potential disruption to global energy supplies and commercial shipping.

Starmer reiterated the UK’s call for de-escalation, urging all parties to prioritise civilian protection and regional stability. While reaffirming Britain’s commitment to international security, he stressed that further escalation would carry severe humanitarian and geopolitical consequences.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran War Iran Israel War Live Updates Iran Isarel War Iran-Israel War Live Updates
