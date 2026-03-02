Update Aadhaar Mobile Number In Minutes For Just Rs 75: Here's How

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Updating your mobile number in Aadhaar is now much easier. You no longer need to visit an Aadhaar centre or stand in long queues. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new Aadhaar app that allows users to update their phone numbers from home. The fee for this service is just Rs 75.

Since Aadhaar is required for government jobs, subsidies, and many services, keeping your mobile number updated is very important for OTP verification and smooth authentication.

How To Update Mobile Number In Aadhaar Online Using UIDAI Aadhaar App

If you are wondering how to update your mobile number in Aadhaar online, the new Aadhaar app makes it simple. First, download and log in to the app using your Aadhaar details. After logging in, go to the “Services” section. There, you will find the option for mobile number update.

Click on the option and enter your new mobile number. An OTP will be sent to that number. You must enter the OTP to confirm it. After OTP verification, the app will ask you to complete face authentication. This step ensures that only the Aadhaar holder is making the request.

Once face authentication is done, you need to pay Rs 75 as the service charge. After successful payment, your request will be submitted.

Aadhaar Mobile Number Update Fee, OTP Process & Time Limit

The Aadhaar mobile number update fee is Rs 75, as mentioned in the app. There are no hidden charges. OTP verification is compulsory because Aadhaar authentication mostly works through One-Time Passwords.

After submitting the request, the update may take up to 15 days to reflect in the Aadhaar database. You can check the status inside the app itself.

Keeping your mobile number updated in Aadhaar is very important. Whether you are applying for a government job, receiving benefits, or using any official service, OTP verification is required in most cases. With the new Aadhaar app by UIDAI, you can now complete the entire process easily from home without any hassle.