The Punjab government has formally granted the status of Holy City to three major religious centres of the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Saturday. An official notification to this effect has also been issued by the government.

CM Mann shared the information while addressing people through a live interaction on social media. He said the decision was first announced earlier this month at Sri Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Three Takhts In Punjab Expressing gratitude, the Chief Minister said he was thankful to God for giving him the strength to take such an important decision. He pointed out that three of the five Takhts associated with Sikhism are located in Punjab, Sri Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, and Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib in Sri Anandpur Sahib.

CM Mann said these three cities have now been officially declared centres of faith and accorded Holy City status. To facilitate devotees, the Chief Minister said the government will introduce e-rickshaws, mini-buses, shuttle services and other public transport facilities in all three cities. Ban On Meat, Liquor He also announced a complete ban on the sale of meat, liquor, tobacco and other intoxicants in these areas. Assuring all-round development, CM Mann said, “I assure you that no stone will be left unturned in the development of these cities. These three cities are not only religious centres but also very important hubs of our cultural heritage.”

He congratulated the Sikh community and said the decision to declare these cities holy should have been implemented much earlier.