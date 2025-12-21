Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Sing Secular': 'Jago Maa' Song Row As Singer Lagnajita Stopped Midway, TMC Leader Arrested

TMC leader arrested after singer Lagnajita Chakraborty was allegedly stopped from performing, triggering BJP-Trinamool row.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
Trinamool Congress leader Mehboob Mallick has been arrested in connection with allegations that singer Lagnajita Chakraborty was stopped from performing at a music event in Bhagwanpur in Purba Medinipur district, triggering a political row between the ruling party and the BJP.

According to the allegations, Lagnajita Chakraborty had gone to perform at the event when she was allegedly prevented from singing. The BJP has claimed that the incident amounted to sexual harassment, an allegation the Trinamool Congress has not responded to so far.

BJP Alleges Police Inaction

BJP leader Shankudev Panda raised the issue at a press conference, alleging that the singer had gone to a local police station to lodge a complaint but no FIR was registered and only a general diary (GD) entry was made. He claimed that Lagnajita had to return to Kolkata “at the risk of her life” and that she was mentally devastated by the incident.

At the press conference, Shankudev Panda alleged that during the programme, Lagnajita announced that her seventh song would be ‘Jago Maa’, after which Mehboob Mallick allegedly came on stage with others and said, “There have been many ‘Jago Maa’s. Now sing a secular song. Otherwise, I will beat you up.”

Song Row Sparks Outrage

Panda questioned the objection to the song and said, “What is the definition of a secular song? Why is this song not secular? Trinamool says people should have freedom over what they eat, wear and sing. Then why should Lagnajita not have the same freedom?” He further demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

The BJP also alleged that initial reluctance was shown by the police in recording the complaint. According to the party, Shahjahan Haque, the officer present at the police station, initially did not want to register even a GD.

Police Probe, Arrest Made

Meanwhile, East Midnapore Police said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the concerned police officer. The police also confirmed that the main accused in the incident has been arrested.

Reacting to the incident, Lagnajita Chakraborty said she had never faced such a situation in her 11-year-long music career. The BJP has warned that if further action is not taken within 24 hours, it will move court over the matter.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Singer Harassment BJP Lagnajita Chakraborty .TMC
