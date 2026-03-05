Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNaxalite With Rs 5 Lakh Reward Killed In Dantewada Encounter; Anti-Naxal Ops Intensify

Naxalite With Rs 5 Lakh Reward Killed In Dantewada Encounter; Anti-Naxal Ops Intensify

In Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, security forces killed Rajesh Punem, a Naxalite carrying a ₹5 lakh reward, in an encounter on Wednesday night.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 02:33 PM (IST)

Dantewada, Mar 5 (PTI) A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, police said on Thursday.

The gunfight took place on Wednesday night in forested hills under the Geedam police station area when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

Police received inputs on March 3 that Naxalites were reportedly concealing weapons and other materials in the forested hill region between Gumalnar, Girsapara and Nelgoda villages in the Geedam area bordering Bijapur district. Based on the tip, the operation was launched, he said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest hills, 8-10 Naxalites belonging to the Bhairamgarh Area Committee of the Maoist organisation began firing indiscriminately from their automatic weapons, triggering an exchange, he said.

Taking advantage of the dense forest, hilly terrain and darkness, most Naxalites managed to flee from the spot. During a search of the encounter site, the body of one Naxalite, along with arms and ammunition, was recovered, the official said.

The neutralised Naxalite was identified as Rajesh Punem, a resident of Burji village under Gangaloor police station limits in Bijapur district, Rai said. Punem carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh.

The recovered materials include a self-loading rifle, an INSAS rifle, a pistol with a magazine, a walkie-talkie set, several magazines and live cartridges of SLR, INSAS and pistol, along with empty shells, he said.

A search operation in the area is underway, police said.

With this action, at least 26 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.

On January 3, according to officials, 14 Maoists were gunned down in two encounters in the Bastar region, which comprises seven districts, including Dantewada.

Last year, 285 rebels were killed in encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh.

The Centre has set a deadline of March 31 this year to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism from the country.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Mar 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Naxalite Encounter Chhattisgarh News
