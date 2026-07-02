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English NewsCitiesPune Railway Station To Face Power Block This Sunday, Several Train Services To Be Hit

Pune Railway Station To Face Power Block This Sunday, Several Train Services To Be Hit

Depending on operational requirements, some trains may originate from or terminate at Khadki, Hadapsar or Satara instead of Pune Railway Station.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 10:33 AM (IST)

Rail passengers travelling through Pune Railway Station on Sunday (July 5) are likely to experience disruptions as the Railways will undertake a nine-hour traffic and power block for critical engineering and maintenance work.

The block will be in force from 8 am to 5 pm, during which a portion of Platforms 1 and 2 will remain unavailable for train operations. Railway authorities said the work is part of ongoing infrastructure modernisation aimed at enhancing the station's operational efficiency.

Also Read: Huge Potholes Appear On Rs 12,000-Crore Delhi-Dehradun Expressway After Rainfall: Watch

Several Services Cancelled

The maintenance work has led to the cancellation of several passenger trains for the day, including the Pune–Talegaon, Talegaon–Pune, Pune–Daund, Satara–Pune DEMU, Pune–CSMT Mumbai Express, and CSMT Mumbai–Pune Express services.

A few suburban and DEMU trains will operate on curtailed routes. The Lonavala–Pune and Talegaon–Pune local services will terminate at Shivajinagar instead of Pune Railway Station. Likewise, the Baramati–Pune DEMU will conclude its journey at Daund.

Long-Distance Trains Also Affected

Several long-distance services, including the Jaipur–Pune, Jammu Tawi–Pune, Amravati–Pune, and Nagpur–Pune Express trains, will also see changes to their schedules and terminal stations.

Depending on operational requirements, some trains may originate from or terminate at Khadki, Hadapsar or Satara instead of Pune Railway Station. Railway officials have also warned that a few long-distance trains could be delayed by up to 30 minutes during the maintenance block.

Also Read: Apple's Siri Is Anti-Hindu, Doesn't Say 'Jai Shri Ram': MP Right-Wing Leader

Passengers Asked To Verify Train Timings

The Railways has apologised for the inconvenience and urged passengers to check the latest train status before heading to the station. Travellers have been advised to use official railway enquiry platforms to confirm revised schedules and avoid last-minute disruptions.

Before You Go

Flag-Off: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flags off the first convoy at 4:00 AM.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Weather Pune News Pune Railway Station Pune Trains
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