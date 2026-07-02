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English NewsNewsIndiaApple's Siri Is Anti-Hindu, Doesn't Say 'Jai Shri Ram': MP Right-Wing Leader

Apple's Siri Is Anti-Hindu, Doesn't Say 'Jai Shri Ram': MP Right-Wing Leader

To support his claim, he demonstrated the voice assistant before the media by giving Siri the commands "Jai Shri Mahakal" and "Jai Shri Ram."

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 08:49 AM (IST)

A right-wing worker in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has accused Apple of being "anti-Hindu", alleging that its virtual assistant Siri responds to the greeting "Assalamualaikum" but remains silent when users say "Jai Shri Ram."

Addressing reporters, the man claimed that Apple's voice assistant was disrespecting Hindu beliefs and hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees.

Also Read: Manali: Tourist Killed After Car Crashes Near Atal Tunnel, Lands On Concrete Pillars

"iPhone is against India's culture and hurts Hindu sentiments because Siri gives replies to 'Assalamualaikum' but remains silent on 'Jai Shri Ram'. Crores of Hindus in Ujjain and across India use iPhones, but this is a fraud on us. Our data is with Apple, and this is a conspiracy against us," he alleged.

To support his claim, he demonstrated the voice assistant before the media by giving Siri the commands "Jai Shri Mahakal" and "Jai Shri Ram."

iPhone Conspiring Against Hindus

The man further claimed that iPhones have become a status symbol in India, with many people purchasing the devices on credit despite their high prices.

"People buy iPhones even on loans because they have become a status symbol. Yet the company is not respecting our culture," he alleged.

Apple has not responded to the allegations. There is no independent verification of the claims made by the individual regarding Siri's responses.

Also Read: Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Temperature To Fall By 4-5 Degrees

Before You Go

BREAKING: Court Recovery Records Detail Cash, Dollars and Valuables Seized in Ayodhya Temple Case

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Siri MP Apple Madhya Pradesh
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