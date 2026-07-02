A right-wing worker in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has accused Apple of being "anti-Hindu", alleging that its virtual assistant Siri responds to the greeting "Assalamualaikum" but remains silent when users say "Jai Shri Ram."

" iPhone is against the culture of India & hurts Hindu sentiments because SIRI gives replies to ' "Assalamualaikum" but remains silent on "Jai Shri Ram"



Imagine your faith getting hurt coz AI didn't say JAI Shri Ram



The level of inferiority complex 😭 pic.twitter.com/5wUw0rcp7U July 1, 2026

Addressing reporters, the man claimed that Apple's voice assistant was disrespecting Hindu beliefs and hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees.

Also Read: Manali: Tourist Killed After Car Crashes Near Atal Tunnel, Lands On Concrete Pillars

"iPhone is against India's culture and hurts Hindu sentiments because Siri gives replies to 'Assalamualaikum' but remains silent on 'Jai Shri Ram'. Crores of Hindus in Ujjain and across India use iPhones, but this is a fraud on us. Our data is with Apple, and this is a conspiracy against us," he alleged.

To support his claim, he demonstrated the voice assistant before the media by giving Siri the commands "Jai Shri Mahakal" and "Jai Shri Ram."

iPhone Conspiring Against Hindus

The man further claimed that iPhones have become a status symbol in India, with many people purchasing the devices on credit despite their high prices.

"People buy iPhones even on loans because they have become a status symbol. Yet the company is not respecting our culture," he alleged.

Apple has not responded to the allegations. There is no independent verification of the claims made by the individual regarding Siri's responses.

Also Read: Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Temperature To Fall By 4-5 Degrees