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English NewsCitiesHuge Potholes Appear On Rs 12,000-Crore Delhi-Dehradun Expressway After Rainfall: Watch

Huge Potholes Appear On Rs 12,000-Crore Delhi-Dehradun Expressway After Rainfall: Watch

Last Friday, four members of a family were killed and three others were injured after their car was hit from behind by a speeding SUV on the expressway.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Newly launched Delhi-Dehradun expressway developed huge potholes in three months.
  • User video highlighted severe potholes causing multiple accidents on expressway.
  • Fatal accident involved reversing car hit by a speeding SUV.

Just three months after its launch, huge potholes have appeared on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the six-lane expressway, which reduces travel time between the two cities from five to six hours to about 2-2.5 hours, on April 14.

A man shared a video of the damaged highway on X and claimed that he saw five to six accidents in front of him due to the potholes. Tagging PM Narendra Modi in his post, he wrote, "This is the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, inaugurated by you just a couple of months ago. It took around 5 years to build, yet it hasn't even seen its first monsoon. Look at the pathetic condition. People are forced to stand in the middle of the expressway to warn speeding vehicles about these massive potholes, which could easily turn fatal. What kind of roads are private contractors building despite collecting such high tolls from the public?"

Major Accident On Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Last Friday, four members of a family were killed and three others were injured after their car was hit from behind by a speeding SUV on the expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. Preliminary findings and CCTV footage indicated the car with the victims had crossed the Halgoya cut and was being reversed after the driver apparently missed the exit when the speeding SUV rammed it.

The impact was so severe that the victims’ car was dragged for several metres by the SUV, which later flipped.

The 213-km access-controlled corridor links key towns, including Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, before reaching Dehradun. It will also integrate with major national corridors, including the Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Katra, and Delhi-Meerut expressways.

Also Read: Apple's Siri Is Anti-Hindu, Doesn't Say 'Jai Shri Ram': MP Right-Wing Leader

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Potholes Dehradun News Dehradun Rains Delhi Dehradun Expressway
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