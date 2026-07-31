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English NewsCitiesPunjab Opens Second Phase Of Mental Health Fellowship To Strengthen Fight Against Drug Abuse

Punjab Opens Second Phase Of Mental Health Fellowship To Strengthen Fight Against Drug Abuse

Launched in February 2026 under the state's Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign, the initiative currently has 13 fellows working to strengthen mental healthcare and rehabilitation services.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Punjab expands mental health fellowship, applications open early August.
  • Programme deploys trained professionals across all 23 Punjab districts.
  • Fellows receive TISS training for addiction rehabilitation, community care.
  • Initiative strengthens state's anti-drug strategy, promoting holistic recovery.

The Punjab government is set to expand its flagship Leadership in Mental Health Programme (LMHP), with applications for the second cohort scheduled to open in early August. The initiative is part of the state's broader Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign aimed at tackling substance abuse through prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

Launched in February 2026, the LMHP is India's first fellowship dedicated to addressing substance abuse through mental healthcare. The programme currently has 13 fellows working across Punjab to strengthen mental health services and integrate a community-focused approach into the state's anti-drug strategy.

Officials said the programme represents a key step in reinforcing rehabilitation and mental healthcare as central pillars of Punjab's efforts to combat drug addiction.

Second Cohort to Cover All 23 Districts

The Punjab government plans to recruit 10 fellows and seven Senior Associates in the second cohort, creating a statewide network of trained professionals across all 23 districts.

Operating under the Department of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the state's Data Intelligence and Technical Support Unit, the fellowship is designed to build a cadre of mental health leaders capable of driving evidence-based prevention, treatment and rehabilitation initiatives.

The fellows come from diverse professional backgrounds, including psychology, public health and social work, and commit to serving the state's anti-drug campaign for two years.

Training Focuses on Rehabilitation and Community Care

Candidates selected through a competitive process undergo intensive training in psychosocial interventions, relapse prevention, programme management, community-based rehabilitation and leadership development.

The training is delivered with support from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, which serves as the programme's selection and knowledge partner.

During their tenure, fellows are posted at district hospitals, de-addiction centres and rehabilitation facilities, where they work directly with patients and families. Their responsibilities include supporting treatment, helping prevent relapse, addressing family crises arising from addiction and promoting continued care after rehabilitation.

Health Minister Highlights Holistic Approach

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the fellowship combines leadership with empathy to help restore families and communities affected by substance abuse.

He said Yudh Nashean Virudh is not only focused on taking action against drug traffickers but also on helping individuals affected by addiction rebuild their lives with dignity while preventing young people from falling into substance abuse.

According to the minister, addiction is a chronic health condition that requires sustained medical and community support. He said the fellowship reflects the government's belief that making Punjab addiction-free will require coordinated efforts in enforcement, treatment and prevention, supported by a strong healthcare system and community participation.

Mental Health at the Centre of Punjab's Anti-Drug Strategy

Beyond providing district-level support, the first batch of LMHP fellows is helping strengthen healthcare delivery, support frontline workers and institutionalise best practices in substance abuse treatment and rehabilitation.

The programme also places emphasis on reducing the stigma associated with addiction, improving community engagement and ensuring continuity of care after patients complete de-addiction programmes.

With the expansion of the fellowship, the Punjab government aims to further embed mental healthcare into its anti-drug strategy, recognising that addressing substance abuse requires not only disrupting drug networks but also supporting recovery, rebuilding families and promoting long-term rehabilitation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Punjab government's Leadership in Mental Health Programme (LMHP)?

The LMHP is India's first fellowship dedicated to addressing substance abuse through mental healthcare. It aims to strengthen mental health services and integrate a community-focused approach into Punjab's anti-drug strategy.

When will applications open for the second cohort of the LMHP?

Applications for the second cohort of the Leadership in Mental Health Programme (LMHP) are scheduled to open in early August. This expansion aims to create a statewide network of trained professionals.

What are the key goals of the LMHP expansion?

The expansion aims to recruit 10 fellows and seven Senior Associates to cover all 23 districts of Punjab. This will build a cadre of mental health leaders to drive evidence-based prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation initiatives.

Who provides training for the LMHP fellows?

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, serves as the program's selection and knowledge partner. They deliver intensive training in psychosocial interventions, relapse prevention, and community-based rehabilitation.

What is the main focus of Punjab's anti-drug strategy?

Punjab's anti-drug strategy, Yudh Nashean Virudh, emphasizes a holistic approach combining enforcement with rehabilitation and mental healthcare. It aims to help individuals rebuild lives and prevent young people from falling into substance abuse.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
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