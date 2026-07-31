Bihar STF Jawan Accused Of Fatally Shooting Bharat Tiwari Arrested Months After Encounter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIR alleges excessive force; five police personnel suspended.

An STF jawan accused of fatally shooting Bharat Tiwari during an encounter in Bihar's Bhojpur district has been arrested, sources said. An official confirmation of the arrest, however, is still awaited.

Tiwari was killed in an encounter on June 17. The incident drew widespread attention after a video purportedly showed him surrendering his weapon before he was allegedly shot.

Family Alleged Tiwari Was Shot After Surrender

According to sources, the arrested STF jawan is accused of opening fire despite Tiwari having surrendered.

The family's complaint alleged that police took Tiwari from his home on the morning of June 17. A team led by the local DSP and the Shahpur police station in-charge allegedly brought him to an area earmarked for flood-affected residents in Jawainia.

Tiwari's mother, Asha Devi, claimed her son had been highlighting local issues through Facebook Live broadcasts.

ALSO READ: Four-Storey Building Partially Collapses In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; 9 Dead, Several Feared Trapped

FIR Alleges Excessive Use Of Force

According to the FIR, Bharat Tiwari threw down his weapon and surrendered upon reaching the spot. Despite this, police personnel allegedly pushed him into a ditch before opening fire.

His mother alleged that Tiwari was shot five times, resulting in his death.

The complaint also alleged that Tiwari's father, Kashinath Tiwari, was illegally detained by Shahpur Police for two days.

Based on Asha Devi's complaint, police registered a case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ: FIR Against Meta India Head, Several Facebook, Instagram Account Users Over AI Videos Of PM Modi

Probe Continues

The investigation into the case was assigned to Inspector Sanjeev Kumar.

Earlier, five police personnel, including then Shahpur police station in-charge Rajesh Malakar, were suspended in connection with the encounter.

The alleged arrest of the STF jawan marks the latest development in the high-profile case, though police have yet to officially confirm the action.